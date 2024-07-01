Scottish Game Fair 2024: What’s on, tickets, parking and weather as event returns to Scone Palace

The Scottish Game Fair returns to Scone Palace this weekend.

More than 450 stalls are to be set up as the Perthshire event marks its 35th year, with thousands of visitors expected through the gates.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event, including ticket prices and the weather forecast.

When does the Scottish Game Fair 2024 take place?

The Scottish Game Fair 2024 takes place on Friday July 5, Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7.

The gates open at 9am each day and close at 6pm.

What events are being held in the main arena?

A range of shows will take place at the main arena.

These are:

Friday

9.30am – Vale of Atholl Pipe Band

10am – Gundogs demonstration

10.30am – Fair opening

10.40am – Birds of prey

11.10am – Terrier racing

11.40am – Lauderdale hounds

12.15pm – Highland dancing

12.40pm – Spectacle of equitation

1.20pm – Highland pony display

1.50pm – Vale of Atholl Pipe Band

2.20pm – Gundogs demonstration

2.50pm – Highland dancing

3.20pm – Lauderdale hounds

3.50pm – Spectacle of equitation

4.20pm – Highland pony display

4.45pm – Birds of prey

5.20pm – Terrier racing

5.55pm – Close

Saturday

9.30am – Blairgowrie Pipe Band

10am – Gundogs demonstration

10.30am – Highland pony display

11.10am – Duke of Buccleuch hounds

11.35am – Terrier racing

12.05pm – Birds of prey

12.40pm – Spectacle of equitation

1.15pm – Gordon Setters

1.40pm – Blairgowrie Pipe Band

2.10pm – Gundogs demonstration

2.45pm – Highland pony demonstration

3.15pm – Duke of Buccleuch hounds

3.50pm – Spectacle of equitation

4.45pm – Birds of prey

5pm – Terrier racing

5.45pm – Close

Sunday

9.30am – Perth & District Pipe Band

10am – Gundogs demonstration

10.30am – Dog agility

11.10am – Fishing demonstration

11.30am – Terrier racing

11.55am – Fife bloodhounds

12.15pm – Birds of prey

12.50pm – Perth & District Pipe Band

1.20pm – Gundogs demonstration

1.50pm – Fred Taylor Memorial Trophy for working hill ponies

2.50pm – Fife bloodhounds

3.20pm – CSJ highland dog agility stakes

4.15pm – Birds of prey

4.50pm – Terrier racing

5.35pm – Close

Can you still get tickets for the Scottish Game Fair 2024?

Tickets for the event can still be bought online.

Single-day entry tickets cost £31.50 for adults and £9.50 for children aged six to 15.

Two-day tickets cost £58 for adults and £13 for children.

Tickets for all three days cost £75 for adults and £16 for children

There are also package deals for families, and children under six can enter for free.

Scottish Game Fair 2024: Parking and how to get there

For drivers, signs on major trunk roads leading to Perth will guide traffic to the entrance.

Standard parking at the fair is free and gold parking is £22 – both of which can be booked online.

Pedestrians should not use the main gate at Scone Palace, but instead the North Lodge entrance and down Yew Tree Walk.

For those travelling by train, the nearest stop is Perth, where passengers can then catch a bus or a taxi to the event.

What food and drink will be on offer?

Organisers promise a “fantastic” range of food and drink options across the fair from predominately local suppliers.

Michelin-starred chef Nick Nairn will be serving food at the Riverside Restaurant on the banks of the River Tay.

The restaurant will serve breakfasts for £29.95 per head and a two-course lunch for £95.

A breakfast and two-course lunch package will cost £110.

Tables can be booked online.

Water taps around the site will give visitors the chance to fill up their bottles.

Can you take dogs?

Dogs are welcome in all areas of the event.

A dog creche is also in operation from 9am to 5pm daily.

Pet owners can leave their dogs here for up to four hours, with a donation of £5 per dog, per hour, going to Samsalin dog rescue.

Pre-bookings can be made by emailing Nigel Bowler on tarkaeng@gmail.com

or calling 07887 603888.

What is the weather forecast for the Scottish Game Fair 2024?

Friday: The Met Office predicts a dry day, with sunny spells throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will rise to a high of 14°C in the afternoon, but it will feel cooler in the wind.

Saturday: Despite warmer temperatures, rain will threaten to dampen the mood on Saturday. The day will start off dry but by the afternoon, rain is expected to move into the area. There will be highs of 16°C, but again this will feel cooler due to the breeze.

Sunday: The final day of the event will see similar weather to Saturday. After a sunny start, light showers will move in during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to peak at 16°C once again in the afternoon.