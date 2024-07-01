Monday court round-up — Dundee rapist ‘struggling’ behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Dundee rapist ‘struggling’ behind bars

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A convicted Dundee rapist won’t serve extra jail time after he was caught with a illegal SIM card in his Perth Prison cell.

Ryan Hush, who was caged in December after a jury heard how he continued having sex with a woman after she wanted to stop, was “struggling” behind bars, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

The 23-year-old had been out drinking with friends when he met the woman, before going back to her flat.

They initially had consensual sex but the woman then wanted it to end and withdrew her consent.

Hush was jailed for four years and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

He appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having an unauthorised SIM on February 2.

HMP Perth on Edinburgh Road. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
The court heard prison officers carried out a routine cell check at around 7pm.

They entered to find Hush and his cellmate sitting side by side.

Hush appeared to grab something from the top of a unit and appeared to conceal it.

He then handed over a Nokia phone with the unauthorised device inside it.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “This is the first time Mr Hush has been in a custodial setting.

“He was using the SIM to stay in touch with family, because he was struggling with being inside prison.”

She added: “This was very much a lapse of judgement.

“He knows this was wrong.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry sentenced Hush to four months imprisonment, to run alongside his current sentence.

Two beers

A drink-driver who was five times the limit claimed to police he only had two beers after work.

Connor McGuiness appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to driving a van with excess alcohol in his system (111mics/22) on Main Street, Saline, on May 15 this year.

Prosecutor Charlotte Allan told the court police were contacted by a woman who suspected McGuiness was under the influence after an incident between their vehicles.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Officers attended and noticed he smelled of alcohol while taking details from him.

The fiscal said: “They requested a breath specimen.

“He stated he had had two beers after work.

“The breath test was a fail”.

Defence lawyer Elaine Buist said McGuiness, of Reverend Downie Wynd, Saline, lost his job as a result of losing his licence.

The solicitor said he has an analogous previous conviction.

Ms Buist said her client, 34, is “very ashamed” about putting himself in that position and other road users potentially in danger.

Referring to a social work report on McGuiness, Ms Buist said there have been some “family pressures” and that despite being five times the limit, he said he did not actually feel drunk.

Sheriff O’Hanlon banned McGuiness from driving for 40 months and handed him 167 hours of unpaid work.

Drunken shop rage

An Arbroath businessman who wreaked havoc in the town’s shopping centre has sold his family business after a drink-fuelled rampage.

Jasbant Johal brandished a broomstick, took his shirt off and hurled bottles around his own shop.

Jasbant Johal was placed under supervision at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Witnesses had to wrestle a petrol can from the 58-year-old, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

Johal previously admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at his Nisa store at Timmergreens Shopping Centre on Arbirlot Road on March 2 this year.

The first offender returned to the dock, aided by a walking stick, and was placed on supervision.

Stole bacon and cheese

A problem gambler who blows “around £1,000 a month” of benefits on his addiction must compensate a Fife Co-op £30 for bacon and cheese he stole.

Habitual thief David Kuszeluk appeared in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit stealing £29.88 worth of chilled stock from the supermarket in Woodside Way, Glenrothes, on April 4 this year.

The court heard Kuszeluk was already known to staff and the stock he pilfered was never recovered.

Solicitor Andrew Scott explained his client’s benefits, which total around £1,000 a month, are spent on his gambling addiction.

Kuszeluk, 44, of Canmore Road, was order to pay £30 compensation within two months by Sheriff Robert More.

Rapist jailed again

A convicted rapist who sexually assaulted a stranger after hounding her on a Dundee bus has been jailed.

Russell Innes Gray menaced his victim – who was unknown to him – while they travelled into the the city from Ninewells Hospital.

The 63-year-old was found guilty of two charges after previously standing trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Russell Gray. Image: Facebook

Father-of-one Gray, who used to run a scrap metal business before it folded during the pandemic, was convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on July 18 2022.

He repeatedly adopted a menacing demeanour towards the woman, repeatedly pursued her, attempted to engage her in conversation and made sexual remarks towards her at Ninewells Hospital and during the course of a bus journey from the hospital to various locations in Dundee.

Gray, formerly of Roundhill Road in St Andrews but now a prisoner at HMP Perth, was also found guilty of sexually assaulting her during the same incident by trying to handle her clothed body.

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced Gray to six months in prison and placed him on the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

‘Dog robbery’

A woman was allegedly attacked before being robbed of her dog at an address in Dundee.

Brian Bennett, 37, and Michelle Bennett, 40, are accused of assaulting the woman on October 8 last year at an address on Abbotsford Street.

The pair allegedly barged into the woman’s home before punching her repeatedly on the head, pulling her hair and striking her head against a wall before robbing her of the dog.

Michelle Bennett, of Balunie Avenue, and Brian Bennett, of Drummond Crescent in Perth, had their case at Dundee Sheriff Court continued without plea.

A case management hearing will be held next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

