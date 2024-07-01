Property Former Perthshire hotel’s price slashed by £175k East Haugh House near Pitlochry is being marketed as a hotel by Graham and Sibbald and as a house by Rettie. By Chloe Burrell July 1 2024, 5:10pm July 1 2024, 5:10pm Share Former Perthshire hotel’s price slashed by £175k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5027148/east-haugh-house-pitlochry-price-cut/ Copy Link 0 comment The former East Haugh House Hotel has had its price cut. Image: Graham and Sibbald A former 17th century hotel turned country house near Pitlochry has had its price slashed by £175,000. East Haugh House – formerly known as East Haugh House Hotel – was converted into a seven-bedroom home after being sold in 2021. Included in the sale are two detached homes, a four-bedroom Annexe and three-bedroom Coach House. The main lounge at East Haugh House. Image: Graham and Sibbald The property was sold in 2021. Image: Graham and Sibbald The seating area. Image: Graham and Sibbald The former restaurant at the hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald The kitchen area. Image: Graham and Sibbald Dining area. Image: Graham and Sibbald Each building is set within its own grounds of around two acres. The property was originally put on the market back in March for £1.1 million but is now being sold for £975,000. It is available for use as a residential home or there is also an opportunity to re-establish the accommodation as a hotel. The main house has seven bedrooms. Image: Graham and Sibbald Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Graham and Sibbald The former hotel is within walking distance of Pitlochry. Image: Graham and Sibbald One of the properties included in the sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald The former hotel included an award-winning restaurant that featured in the Michelin Guide, as well as a separate bar and a lounge area. It is within walking distance of Pitlochry. The property is being marketed by Rettie as a residential home but is also being marketed by Graham and Sibbald as a hotel.
