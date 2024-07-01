Former Perthshire hotel’s price slashed by £175k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Former Perthshire hotel’s price slashed by £175k

East Haugh House near Pitlochry is being marketed as a hotel by Graham and Sibbald and as a house by Rettie.

By Chloe Burrell
East Haugh House has had its price cut.
The former East Haugh House Hotel has had its price cut. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A former 17th century hotel turned country house near Pitlochry has had its price slashed by £175,000.

East Haugh House – formerly known as East Haugh House Hotel – was converted into a seven-bedroom home after being sold in 2021.

Included in the sale are two detached homes, a four-bedroom Annexe and three-bedroom Coach House.

Main lounge at East Haugh House.
The main lounge at East Haugh House. Image: Graham and Sibbald
East Haugh House near Pitlochry.
The property was sold in 2021. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Seating area at East Haugh House.
The seating area. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Restaurant at East Haugh House.
The former restaurant at the hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Kitchen area at East Haugh House.
The kitchen area. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Dining area at East Haugh House.
Dining area. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Each building is set within its own grounds of around two acres.

The property was originally put on the market back in March for £1.1 million but is now being sold for £975,000.

It is available for use as a residential home or there is also an opportunity to re-establish the accommodation as a hotel.

Bedroom at East Haugh House.
The main house has seven bedrooms. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Bedroom at East Haugh House.
Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Graham and Sibbald
East Haugh House.
The former hotel is within walking distance of Pitlochry. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Plot of land at East Haugh House.
One of the properties included in the sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The former hotel included an award-winning restaurant that featured in the Michelin Guide, as well as a separate bar and a lounge area.

It is within walking distance of Pitlochry.

The property is being marketed by Rettie as a residential home but is also being marketed by Graham and Sibbald as a hotel.

More from Property

This flat in Broughty Ferry has terrific views from its rooftop balcony. Image: Paul Nelson Photography.
Outstanding two-storey apartment in central Broughty Ferry has rooftop balcony and wood burner
Thorntons are marketing the property. Image: Thorntons
Single garage for sale in St Andrews with £29k price tag
Langlands is a beautiful home within walking distance of Forfar town centre. Image: Savills.
Handsome 1920s house with 1.4 acres is one of Forfar's finest homes
Bothwell House in Stirling.
One of Stirling's oldest inhabited homes dating from 1500s for sale
A terrace from the flat has views of Crieff.
Apartment inside former Crieff church with beautiful views of town for sale
Rivendell enjoys a tranquil rural location. Image: Rettie.
On the market: Beautiful 4 bedroom home with wonderful garden in idyllic Fife village
10 Norwood is a handsome Victorian house dating from 1895. Image: TSPC.
Handsome £440k Newport home has 6 bedrooms and beautiful Tay views
The Bothy is on sale for £45,000. Image: TSPC.
Chance to own Hilltown 'bothy' for just £45,000
The house on Dalhousie Street was built by Grant Ramsay. Image: TSPC
Carnoustie house built by its late owner has spectacular garden with stream flowing through…
Stylish St Andrews apartment for sale
£875k St Andrews penthouse apartment with amazing rooftop terrace for sale

Conversation