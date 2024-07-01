Former Perthshire hotel’s price slashed by £175k

A former 17th century hotel turned country house near Pitlochry has had its price slashed by £175,000.

East Haugh House – formerly known as East Haugh House Hotel – was converted into a seven-bedroom home after being sold in 2021.

Included in the sale are two detached homes, a four-bedroom Annexe and three-bedroom Coach House.

Each building is set within its own grounds of around two acres.

The property was originally put on the market back in March for £1.1 million but is now being sold for £975,000.

It is available for use as a residential home or there is also an opportunity to re-establish the accommodation as a hotel.

The former hotel included an award-winning restaurant that featured in the Michelin Guide, as well as a separate bar and a lounge area.

It is within walking distance of Pitlochry.

The property is being marketed by Rettie as a residential home but is also being marketed by Graham and Sibbald as a hotel.