Property Former 17th-century Pitlochry hotel returns to market with £1.1m price tag East Haugh House is being sold as a seven-bedroom country house. By Ben MacDonald March 10 2024, 9:00am March 10 2024, 9:00am A former 17th-century hotel near Pitlochry could be yours for £1.1 million. East Haugh House – formerly East Haugh House Hotel – has recently been converted into a seven-bedroom country house. Also included in the sale are two detached homes – the four-bedroom Annexe and three-bedroom Coach House. The main lounge in the hotel. Image: Graham + Sibbald The former owners stepped down in 2021 after 33 years. Image: Graham + Sibbald Cosy seating area. Image: Graham + Sibbald The former restaurant featured in the Michelin Guide. Image: Graham + Sibbald The large kitchen area. Image: Graham + Sibbald There is plenty of space for dining. Image: Graham + Sibbald Doors lead to two acres of land. Image: Graham + Sibbald It has views of the Perthshire countryside. Image: Graham + Sibbald Each building is set within its own grounds – standing at approximately two acres. The property is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald for offers over £1,150,000. A total of 14 bedrooms are available. Image: Graham + Sibbald The main building has seven bedrooms. Image: Graham + Sibbald The old hotel rooms are spacious. Image: Graham + Sibbald The Coach House has three bedrooms. Image: Graham + Sibbald The hotel is back on the market after being sold in 2021. Image: Graham + Sibbald One of the bedrooms. Image: Graham + Sibbald The estate agent says the property – within walking distance of Pitlochry – can be re-established as a hotel. In 2019, the hotel was put on the market for £1.6 million after its owners eyed retirement. The owners at the time, Neil and Lesley McGown, decided to remove it from the market due to Covid. The former hotel is within walking distance of Pitlochry town centre. Image: Graham + Sibbald Buyers have the chance to re-establish the property as a hotel. Image: Graham + Sibbald One of the properties included in the sale. Image: Graham + Sibbald The three properties sit within two acres of land. Image: Graham + Sibbald The McGowns converted the turreted stone house building in 1989. They later sold the hotel in 2021. The hotel included an award-winning restaurant that featured in the Michelin Guide, as well as a separate bar and a lounge area for residents. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a curved, three-bedroom pod property near Glenshee is up for sale.
