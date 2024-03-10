Former 17th-century Pitlochry hotel returns to market with £1.1m price tag

A former 17th-century hotel near Pitlochry could be yours for £1.1 million.

East Haugh House – formerly East Haugh House Hotel – has recently been converted into a seven-bedroom country house.

Also included in the sale are two detached homes – the four-bedroom Annexe and three-bedroom Coach House.

Each building is set within its own grounds – standing at approximately two acres.

The property is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald for offers over £1,150,000.

The estate agent says the property – within walking distance of Pitlochry – can be re-established as a hotel.

In 2019, the hotel was put on the market for £1.6 million after its owners eyed retirement.

The owners at the time, Neil and Lesley McGown, decided to remove it from the market due to Covid.

The McGowns converted the turreted stone house building in 1989. They later sold the hotel in 2021.

The hotel included an award-winning restaurant that featured in the Michelin Guide, as well as a separate bar and a lounge area for residents.

