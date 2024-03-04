Extraordinary curved Perthshire pod property on sale for £385k

A striking and unusual home in rural Perthshire has come onto the market.

Not many properties look like Dalnashee Lodge. With its long lozenge shape, the lodge looks like the kind of home you might find on a distant planet in a sci-fi film.

It also has superb views from its rural location.

Dalnashee Lodge occupies a 1.8 acre plot in Blacklunans. Glenshee is just a 15 minute drive away and the lodge is surrounded by mountains and countryside.

The unique oval-shaped house is filled with light thanks to a huge picture window and numerous skylights.

Open plan living

Curved walls ensure the home feels unique inside as well as out.

The main space is an open plan living/dining/kitchen. The huge window frames a panoramic view and a wood burning stove keeps the space cosy.

There is a main bedroom with en suite shower room and two more bedrooms which share a shower room. There’s also a utility room and a study.

Heating is by electric panel heating and there’s a private water supply.

Dalnashee Lodge is still under construction and is expected to be completed next month. Its current status means buyers can add options such as a ‘living’ sedum roof should they choose to.

The house sits on a spacious 1.8 acre plot. Planning permission is in place for two holiday units on the grounds.

Given how popular the area is with tourists this gives the potential for Dalnashee Lodge to pay for itself.

Dalnashee Lodge is on sale with Next Home for offers over £385,000.