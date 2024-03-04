Extraordinary curved Perthshire pod property on sale for £385k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Extraordinary curved Perthshire pod property on sale for £385k

Dalnashee Lodge is a unique one-off grand design in a secluded location near Glenshee.

By Jack McKeown
Dalnashee Lodge is a unique home in Perthshire. Image: Next Home.
Dalnashee Lodge is a unique home in Perthshire. Image: Next Home.

A striking and unusual home in rural Perthshire has come onto the market.

Not many properties look like Dalnashee Lodge. With its long lozenge shape, the lodge looks like the kind of home you might find on a distant planet in a sci-fi film.

It also has superb views from its rural location.

Dalnashee Lodge is a unique and unusual property. Image: Next Home.
The huge windows frame views over Perthshire. Image: Next Home.

Dalnashee Lodge occupies a 1.8 acre plot in Blacklunans. Glenshee is just a 15 minute drive away and the lodge is surrounded by mountains and countryside.

The unique oval-shaped house is filled with light thanks to a huge picture window and numerous skylights.

Open plan living

Curved walls ensure the home feels unique inside as well as out.

The main space is an open plan living/dining/kitchen. The huge window frames a panoramic view and a wood burning stove keeps the space cosy.

There is a main bedroom with en suite shower room and two more bedrooms which share a shower room. There’s also a utility room and a study.

Dalnashee Lodge has an open plan living area. Image: Next Home.
The house has a futuristic design. Image: Next Home.
An open fire keeps the living area warm. Image: Next Home.

Heating is by electric panel heating and there’s a private water supply.

Dalnashee Lodge is still under construction and is expected to be completed next month. Its current status means buyers can add options such as a ‘living’ sedum roof should they choose to.

The house sits on a spacious 1.8 acre plot. Planning permission is in place for two holiday units on the grounds.

Given how popular the area is with tourists this gives the potential for Dalnashee Lodge to pay for itself.

 

Dalnashee Lodge is on sale with Next Home for offers over £385,000.

More from Property

Erskine House in Dunfermline is up for sale.
Inside derelict former Dunfermline church once eyed as £2m Wetherspoons 'superpub'
The Old Manse is a handsome traditional home in Lundin Links. Image: DTXimages.com
Beautiful £700k former manse on Fife coastline has fantastic extension
East Bay sits on the waterfront at North Queensferry. Image: Savills.
Spectacular £1.5 million home on North Queensferry waterfront
View of Fife and Forth bridges inside the South Queensferry home.
Living room of home has incredible views of Forth bridges and Fife
Finavon Castle in Angus.
Chance to live inside beautiful Angus castle for £375k
This Aberfeldy house is a superb Highland Perthshire home. Image: the Modern House.
Spectacular modern home on Aberfeldy hillside on sale for £550,000
Prices for fixer upper flats start at just £15,000. Image: Zoopla.
5 fixer-upper flats in Perth, Angus and Fife for under £45,000
Dalrulzion Coach House and Keeper's Cottage sit on the banks of the Blackwater. Image: Zoopla.
Not one but TWO riverside Perthshire properties for £410k
Struan Lodge is a handsome art deco home. Image: Thorntons.
Beautiful art deco home in West Ferry on sale for £575k
Carmichael Lodge, Elie.
Multi-award-winning Fife home back on the market with £50k price cut

Conversation