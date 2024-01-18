Best pictures from Glenshee and the Lecht as snow brings crowds to the slopes The recent cold snap has been great news for snowsports enthusiasts - and for the operators of the Glenshee and Lecht ski centres By Morag Lindsay & Katherine Ferries January 18 2024, 6.25pm Share Best pictures from Glenshee and the Lecht as snow brings crowds to the slopes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4870784/glenshee-and-lecht-ski-centre-best-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Snow day at Glenshee Ski_Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson As Scotland shivers through the coldest spell of the winter, it’s not all closed schools and dicey road conditions. Skiers and snowboarders have been having a (snow)ball and the slopes at Glenshee and Lecht were packed with thrill-seekers on Thursday. Our photographers joined the crowds to grab a slice of the action. Here are some of the best pictures from the day. Enjoying the snowy conditions at Glenshee Ski Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Skiing the Scottish way – Glenshee adventure awaits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A beautiful day to have fun at Glenshee Ski Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson In the queue, dreaming of the downhill thrill. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A moment to rest at the Glenshee Ski Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Snow lift serenity before the mountain adventure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Skiing through the Scottish Highlands – Glenshee style. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A day well spent! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A busy snow day at Glenshee Ski Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Natalie Feather (from Balfron) and right is Stephanie Edwards (from Grantully) enjoy a day at Glenshee Ski Centre – Thursday 18th January 2024 – Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Wandering Where (from Leicester) and on the right is Nathan Osman (from Southhampton). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson There’s no business like snow business. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The slopes are always better with friends. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Emily Gilmour (aged 8), Amy Potter (aged 5), Ruby O’Connor (aged 11) and Anna Gilmour (aged 6) – all from Bankfoot. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Pupils from Anderson Primary in Forres at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson A great day to go skiing at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Snowmobile at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Life is better on a snowboard. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Ski more, worry less at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Axel Haudiquet from Glenkindie enjoyed a day of snowboarding at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson A Pupil from Anderson Primary in Forres gets some skiing practice at Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Snow days are the best days. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Pupils from Anderson Primary in Forres enjoy a Snow school day! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
