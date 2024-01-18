Dundee United fans make voices heard as Tangerines plan for Tannadice future and safe standing is mooted

Dundee United insist they remain determined to “maintain and enhance Tannadice Park for all” after commissioning a wide-reaching fan survey regarding the future of their home ground.

More than 2,500 Arabs answered the call to make their voices heard, providing responses on myriad issues from restrooms to food offerings and car parking in the surrounding area.

Close to 65% of respondents declared themselves either very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the facilities within Tannadice, however the club noted the “increased costs attributed to maintaining such standards”.

In light of those financial pressures – United recently revealed a £2.8m loss for the year ending June 2023 – almost 93% of fans responded positively to supporting “fundraising initiatives aimed at renovating and preserving the stadium’s historical elements”.

That was, however, with 55% stating that backing would come with the caveat of being provided with more information.

It was stated: “We are pleased to note the encouraging view of those surveyed in potentially contributing financially to ensure the continuous improvement and upkeep of Tannadice Park.

“We acknowledge the willingness of our supporters to ensure the longevity of our stadium.

“The club continues to have dialogue with external supporter groups to enhance bricks-and-mortar projects, however, with the support of these findings, we may yet explore alternative avenues of income for such improvements.

“The club is committed to providing further information should any direct fund-raising initiatives be activated.”

Renovation

Restrooms, seating, kiosks and parking facilities were all raised as areas of concern, while 77% of supporters expressed a willingness to attend matches while portions the stadium were closed for temporary renovation.

Safe standing was among the suggestions for “specific features or enhancements you would like to see implemented in the stadium”.

More than 72% of Arabs stated that preserving the historic elements of Tannadice, a stadium with enviable domestic and European heritage, was pivotal.

The club confirmed that “remains paramount in any future planning from the club’s perspective.”