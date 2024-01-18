Concern grows for missing Kirkcaldy man, 49

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Kirkcaldy man, Scott McCauslin, 49, reported last seen on Wednesday.

Scott was last seen in the Whyteman’s Brae area around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

He is described as 6ft tall with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing green and sand camouflage trousers, green camouflage top and blue body warmer.

He is known to frequent the Edinburgh area.

Police are now issued a missing person appeal urging anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Missing Kirkcaldy man is known to frequent Edinburgh

Sergeant Leslie said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Scott’s welfare as he has not been seen since Wednesday.

“This is out of character and I would appeal to anyone who recognises him or who may have seen someone matching his description in the Fife or Edinburgh areas, since yesterday, to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to Scott himself.

“If you see this appeal, make contact with us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1556 of January 17.