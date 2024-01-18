Concern grows for missing Kirkcaldy man, 49

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern grows for missing Kirkcaldy man, 49

Scott McCauslin was last seen in the Whyteman’s Brae area of the town on Wednesday.

By Neil Henderson
Missing Kirkcaldy man, Scott McCauslin, 49.
Missing Kirkcaldy man, Scott McCauslin, 49. Image: Police Scotland

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Kirkcaldy man, Scott McCauslin, 49, reported last seen on Wednesday.

Scott was last seen in the Whyteman’s Brae area around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

He is described as 6ft tall with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing green and sand camouflage trousers, green camouflage top and blue body warmer.

He is known to frequent the Edinburgh area.

Police are now issued a missing person appeal urging anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Missing Kirkcaldy man is known to frequent Edinburgh

Sergeant Leslie said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Scott’s welfare as he has not been seen since Wednesday.

“This is out of character and I would appeal to anyone who recognises him or who may have seen someone matching his description in the Fife or Edinburgh areas, since yesterday, to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to Scott himself.

“If you see this appeal, make contact with us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1556 of January 17.

