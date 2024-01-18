Benjamin Kimpioka: Ups and downs at Sunderland and in Sweden will make me better player for St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Benjamin Kimpioka: Ups and downs at Sunderland and in Sweden will make me better player for St Johnstone

The 23-year-old is in line to make his Saints debut against Airdrie.

By Eric Nicolson
Benjy Kimpioka in training with St Johnstone.
Benjy Kimpioka in training with St Johnstone. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone striker Benjamin Kimpioka has gone from Sunderland ‘wonderkid’ linked with Arsenal to being deemed surplus to requirements in the Swedish top flight by the age of 23.

And the McDiarmid Park January recruit believes a rollercoaster of career experiences will help him be a Scottish Premiership success.

“In life and football there are a lot of ups and downs,” said Kimpioka, whose spells with AIK and FC Luzern didn’t play out as he would have wished following his 2022 departure from the Stadium of Light.

“There have been good ups for me and some downs but I appreciate every moment.

“I’m not too old yet but I have been through quite a lot.

“That is good because it makes you stronger mentally. It either makes you or breaks you.

“I have the mentality that, even if I am going through down periods, I enjoy it.

“It makes me stronger and tougher mentally.

“When you come up as a young player, you don’t really see that side of the game.

“You just think it is going to be easy.

“But life as a footballer is very tough and you need to be strong mentally.

“To become stronger, you need to go through these situations. With experience you grow.”

When Craig Levein made his move to bring Kimpioka back to the UK – identifying the under-21 international’s raw pace as an asset Saints were lacking – the faith put in him by the former Scotland manager was one of the keys to the new year transfer.

Levein’s ‘trust’

“I was interested straight away,” he said

“I came over for a day to visit the guys, manager and staff, see the stadium and check out the facilities.

“I felt a very good energy towards the city, the club and everything about it.

“Soon after that day, I really knew what I wanted.

“I have had a good welcome and there is trust in me. I feel very motivated.

“We have excellent footballers in the team so I’m really looking forward to playing here.”

Kimpioka, known as Benji, can play across the front line and is in contention to make his Saints debut in Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Airdrie.

“You gain fitness back quickly,” he said. “Especially here because there are no easy sessions.

“There is no jogging or walking.

“It’s hard work every day and everyone is pushing you all of the time.

“That helps and then you need to make sure you take care of your body afterwards.

“It is not enough just to do it in training.

“In time off and when you come home, little bits and pieces are very important.”

Kimpioka added: “I know the sides of the game I need to improve on.

“When you are younger you have the ability and the speed. You think it is going to be easy.

“It is a lot more complicated because in football you need to be smart and study the game to score those goals as a striker and as a winger.

“I love to learn more and more every day.

“When I was younger I was mainly a winger but at Sunderland and for the national team under-21s I was mainly a striker.

“I have experience as both but mainly throughout the years I have been playing up front.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Jason Kerr lifted two cups as St Johnstone captain. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr on 'massive relief' of returning to Wigan side after…
Benjamin Kimpioka stretches during training
Craig Levein reveals St Johnstone transfer ethos as he identifies key Benjamin Kimpioka asset…
St Johnstone target Connor Smith on Hearts duty. Image: SNS
St Johnstone keen on Hearts midfielder Connor Smith - but Perth departures must come…
Dundee United (left) and St Johnstone (right) fans will be celebrating their respective clubs' Uefa payments. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Dundee United and St Johnstone set for £650k Uefa windfall
Dimitar Mitov celebrates with his Cambridge United team-mates.
Beating Newcastle in FA Cup gave Dimitar Mitov best day in football - now…
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon in the colours of Dundee United
David Wotherspoon opens up on 'disappointing' manner of St Johnstone exit as Dundee United…
Stuart Beedie, Danny Griffin, David Wotherspoon and Leigh Jenkinson all played for St Johnstone before Dundee United.
5 St Johnstone heroes to star for Dundee United AFTER Perth side as David…
Wigan defender Luke Robinson is set for a St Johnstone return.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hopes Luke Robinson can pick up where he left…
David Wotherspoon's new home at Tannadice
David Wotherspoon joins Dundee United as St Johnstone legend declares: 'I love getting my…
Liam Gordon was impressed by Rhys McCabe.
Liam Gordon recalls Airdrie manager Rhys McCabe's brief spell with St Johnstone

Conversation