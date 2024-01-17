JIM SPENCE: Some say Dundee United and Dundee ground-share is a ‘no brainer’ – and they have a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Some say Dundee United and Dundee ground-share is a ‘no brainer’ – and they have a point

Many business folk I speak to are in agreement about the solid economic case for sharing a stadium.

No two major football stadiums in Britain are closer to each other than Tannadice and Dens Park.
By Jim Spence

Dundee and Dundee United sharing a stadium is a “no brainer” according to a local businessman who knows both clubs well.

He has a point – the benefits to the clubs and the city could be huge, offering much bigger income streams and allowing both to be more competitive than they are currently.

Neither side can continue relying on their American owners to bankroll them indefinitely.

United have been owned by Mark Ogren for five years but after a positive early start things have soured.

Fans have been angered by money wasted on big wages and poor signings – made by his former sporting director Tony Asghar – and by relegation from the Premiership.

Now with the recent accounts showing a loss of £2.8 million and Ogren owed £13m by the Tangerines, many supporters I know are very concerned about the future and seeking reassurance.

They’re conscious that Tannadice and the Foundation Park training ground appear to be the only real sellable assets by which the owner could recoup some of his investment.

If he ever did sell the stadium, United could potentially find themselves homeless.

‘Tribal passion’

Like others in football before him, Ogren has found that the way to make a small fortune in Scottish football is to begin with a large one.

Dundee’s American owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms have been at Dens for a decade and want to move to a new stadium at Camperdown.

Local ownership has previously proven too rich for those who have tried it in the past.

Mark Ogren in attendance at Motherwell vs Dundee United last season.
Mark Ogren has invested around £13 million in Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.

United’s much loved late chairman Eddie Thompson blew a huge chunk of the family wealth at Tannadice, and Peter and Jimmy Marr lost millions unsuccessfully trying to restore Dundee FC’s former glories, only to see administration as the end result.

There are good business arguments for ground-share but football is as much about tribal passion as finance and it would take courage and vision from both sets of owners if a shared stadium was ever to happen.

Many business folk I speak to – as well as SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn, a United fan – are in agreement about the solid economic case for sharing a venue.

But few will put their heads above the parapet for fear of abuse.

Dundee United and Dundee FC merger fears

In 2001, the Dens and Tannadice boards were in favour of a new shared stadium at Caird Park for Scotland’s hopes of hosting the 2008 European Championships.

They addressed fears that a merger of the clubs would result.

A joint club statement said “it is important that any rumours that a joint stadium would be a pre-cursor to amalgamation are quashed.

“Neither Dundee FC or Dundee United FC have any interest in a merger.

This came two years after there were talks about merging the clubs before, according to ex-SPL chief Roger Mitchell, Peter Marr pulled the plug at the eleventh hour.

In Italy, giants like AC and Inter Milan share the San Siro but more relevant to the Dundee rivals is perhaps Gothenburg where three city clubs all play at the Gamla Ullevi stadium.

Concept image of Dundee’s new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

With a capacity of 18,600, it’s the size and sort of stadium which could be ideal here, and it would be much easier to attract a big money sponsor for a new state-of-the-art shared stadium than for the present tired grounds.

Dundee’s proposed new stadium project at Camperdown would include a hotel, bars, restaurants, a curling rink, and new housing, offering the potential to produce income streams impossible to achieve at Dens Park.

It would also host concerts with big-name acts attracting crowds of around 15,000.

If Dens is past its sell by date, Tannadice also looks dated in a modern football environment.

United are severely limited for space and that hampers their ability to make the kind of money from bars and restaurant hospitality increasingly essential to running a modern football operation.

Wealthier catchment areas

In London, Spurs’ billion-pound stadium has seen average match day spend per fan rise from £2 to almost £16 thanks to features like the longest bar in Europe and an on-site microbrewery.

Dundee isn’t London but it shows how extra revenue can be made, allowing clubs to sign better players and compete more keenly with rivals.

The City of Discovery’s giants are at a major disadvantage to other big city sides.

Aberdeen, who hope to move to a new stadium jointly funded by the council, have a city to themselves and a bigger population to draw on.

The Edinburgh teams are also in a bigger wealthier catchment area.

Hibs’ refurbished ground features revenue generating restaurants, bar and conference facilities, while Hearts at Tynecastle also cater for such needs and are opening a hotel at the stadium.

A shared stadium might offend traditionalists in the Dundee and United support base but it could allow both clubs to prosper.

Whether that is at Camperdown or another location – or trying to modernise one of the current stadiums for shared use, reduced costs and increased income – is at least worth discussing.

Conversation