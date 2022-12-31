Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Fife revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 15,000 parking tickets have been handed out across Fife this year.

Between January and October, errant drivers hit with a parking fine made a contribution of more than £940,000 to the Kingdom’s coffers.

An average of more than 1,300 tickets were handed out each month to rule-breaking drivers in Fife – up from the previous year.

How does Fife compare to elsewhere?

Fife Council hands out fewer tickets each month than both Perth and Kinross Council and Dundee City Council, but more than Angus.

The number of tickets issued has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with lockdown having had a dramatic impact on the number of tickets being issued.

In 2021, 9,742 fines were issued across the 12 months, earning the council £584,520.

In the first 10 months of 2022, 15,676 were issued, netting £940,560 in fines.

Fife parking ticket hotspots

Use our interactive table below to see the parking ticket hotspots for each of the last four years.

What is a penalty charge notice?

Fife Council operates a decriminalised parking enforcement system, meaning the local authority manages most violations.

It has the power to issue rule-breakers with penalty charge notices (PCNs).

A PCN usually costs £60, though can be cheaper if paid early, and drivers will normally have 28 days to pay up.

Motorists can challenge a PCN through the local authority and, if that fails, through the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland.

If they still refuse to pay, the local authority can take drivers to court.

