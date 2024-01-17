All-electric DS 3 E-Tense is a small-but-stylish premium SUV

The DS 3 is a small but upmarket car made by the luxury arm of Citroen.

Like many cars these days, it’s what’s called a crossover – partway between a hatchback and an SUV.

It’s available with a petrol engine but I spent a week with the fully electric E-Tense model.

The DS 3 was recently facelifted and the electric model benefited from some useful improvements.

Battery size increased from 50kWh to 54kWh. As well as a bigger battery the new model has better efficiency thanks to a new invertor and motor, lower ride height, thinner tyres and a heat pump.

All of that adds up to a 25% increase in range, with the car now capable of covering 250 miles on a single charge, according to official figures.

With a chunky shape and nice details including a deep front grill and bold headlights, it’s a handsome little car.

Premium interior is big plus point to DS 3

The interior is where it really shines. My top-of-the-range Opera trim DS 3 came with quilted leather seats that were extremely comfortable.

You get a smart diamond-shaped array of vents and touch-sensitive buttons, and a large clear touchscreen.

DS is a spinoff from Citroen and is owned by the Stellantis group, which also has Peugeot, Vauxhall, Fiat, Jeep, and Alfa Romeo.

With a higher price tag than many of its sister models, DS aims to attract upmarket customers who are happy to pay a bit extra for a premium product.

Prices start at around £37,000 and top spec cars like the version I drove cost upwards of £42,000.

That’s expensive for a car that’s not much bigger than a Ford Fiesta.

You can have a much more roomy Tesla Model Y or Kia EV6 for just a few thousand more.

Size isn’t everything, though, and city dwellers in particular will appreciate the DS 3’s compact dimensions.

Light and accurate steering make handling urban traffic an absolute cinch.

Out of town, its small size doesn’t hamper its cruising ability. A lack of engine noise is coupled with good sound insulation for a very refined driving experience.

DS 3 driving dynamics

I drove from Dundee to Brechin and back on a cold and rainswept evening. The heater warms the cabin up very quickly and heated seats also keep you cosy.

A head-up display beams information onto the windscreen, which is particularly useful on dark Scottish winter nights, helping you progress without having to look away from the road.

There’s plenty of room in the front of the DS 3.

Leg and headroom in the rear is fine for children or smaller adults but no one over six feet tall will be very comfortable back there.

At 350 litres, the boot is slightly smaller than that of a VW Golf.

The electric motor generates 154bhp and gets the DS 3 from 0-62mph in nine seconds.

That’s slower than many electric cars but its instantaneous power delivery means it feels quicker than its numbers suggest.

E-Tense range

Officially the DS 3 will do around 250 miles but I’d only expect to get that kind of distance on a summer’s day when the lights and heating are dormant.

I had the DS 3 during the darkest stretch of the year and when fully charged the range was showing as just under 200 miles.

Find a 100kW charger and the DS 3’s battery will jump from 10-80% in half an hour, or it’ll charge up in about eight hours using a 7kW home charger.

As with most electric vehicles, an app lets you schedule charging and also precondition the car so it’s nice and warm before you set foot inside it.

The DS 3 isn’t a car that will suit everyone. It’s too small and too expensive to become a mainstream success.

Cars like the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro offer more space and a better range for a similar price.

What the DS 3 offers is a lot of style and the kind of upmarket feel you expect from a BMW or Mercedes.

If you want a small electric SUV with a premium feel it’s well worth checking out.

DS 3 Facts

Price: £42,700

0-62mph: 9 seconds

Top speed: 93mph

Range: 250 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km