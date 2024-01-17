All-electric DS 3 E-Tense is a small-but-stylish premium SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

All-electric DS 3 E-Tense is a small-but-stylish premium SUV

The fully electric version of the DS 3 has bags of style and a superb interior but lags behind rivals when it comes to range and practicality.

Jack McKeown stands beside the The DS 3
The DS 3 is a good looking all-electric crossover. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

The DS 3 is a small but upmarket car made by the luxury arm of Citroen.

Like many cars these days, it’s what’s called a crossover – partway between a hatchback and an SUV.

It’s available with a petrol engine but I spent a week with the fully electric E-Tense model.

The DS 3 was recently facelifted and the electric model benefited from some useful improvements.

Battery size increased from 50kWh to 54kWh. As well as a bigger battery the new model has better efficiency thanks to a new invertor and motor, lower ride height, thinner tyres and a heat pump.

Jack McKeown beside the DS3 with the River Tay in the background
The DS 3 has an official range of 250 miles. Image: Jack McKeown.

All of that adds up to a 25% increase in range, with the car now capable of covering 250 miles on a single charge, according to official figures.

With a chunky shape and nice details including a deep front grill and bold headlights, it’s a handsome little car.

Premium interior is big plus point to DS 3

The interior is where it really shines. My top-of-the-range Opera trim DS 3 came with quilted leather seats that were extremely comfortable.

You get a smart diamond-shaped array of vents and touch-sensitive buttons, and a large clear touchscreen.

DS is a spinoff from Citroen and is owned by the Stellantis group, which also has Peugeot, Vauxhall, Fiat, Jeep, and Alfa Romeo.

The interior has a premium feel. Image: DS.

With a higher price tag than many of its sister models, DS aims to attract upmarket customers who are happy to pay a bit extra for a premium product.

Prices start at around £37,000 and top spec cars like the version I drove cost upwards of £42,000.

That’s expensive for a car that’s not much bigger than a Ford Fiesta.

You can have a much more roomy Tesla Model Y or Kia EV6 for just a few thousand more.

Size isn’t everything, though, and city dwellers in particular will appreciate the DS 3’s compact dimensions.

Light and accurate steering make handling urban traffic an absolute cinch.

The DS 3 dashboard is well laid out.
The dashboard is well laid out. Image: DS.

Out of town, its small size doesn’t hamper its cruising ability. A lack of engine noise is coupled with good sound insulation for a very refined driving experience.

DS 3 driving dynamics

I drove from Dundee to Brechin and back on a cold and rainswept evening. The heater warms the cabin up very quickly and heated seats also keep you cosy.

A head-up display beams information onto the windscreen, which is particularly useful on dark Scottish winter nights, helping you progress without having to look away from the road.

The DS 3 makes its way past trees and a field
Range is hampered during Scotland’s cold and dark winters. Image: DS.

There’s plenty of room in the front of the DS 3.

Leg and headroom in the rear is fine for children or smaller adults but no one over six feet tall will be very comfortable back there.

At 350 litres, the boot is slightly smaller than that of a VW Golf.

The electric motor generates 154bhp and gets the DS 3 from 0-62mph in nine seconds.

That’s slower than many electric cars but its instantaneous power delivery means it feels quicker than its numbers suggest.

E-Tense range

Officially the DS 3 will do around 250 miles but I’d only expect to get that kind of distance on a summer’s day when the lights and heating are dormant.

I had the DS 3 during the darkest stretch of the year and when fully charged the range was showing as just under 200 miles.

Find a 100kW charger and the DS 3’s battery will jump from 10-80% in half an hour, or it’ll charge up in about eight hours using a 7kW home charger.

The DS on a cold December day in Dundee.
The DS on a cold December day in Dundee. Image: Jack McKeown.

As with most electric vehicles, an app lets you schedule charging and also precondition the car so it’s nice and warm before you set foot inside it.

The DS 3 isn’t a car that will suit everyone. It’s too small and too expensive to become a mainstream success.

Cars like the Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro offer more space and a better range for a similar price.

What the DS 3 offers is a lot of style and the kind of upmarket feel you expect from a BMW or Mercedes.

If you want a small electric SUV with a premium feel it’s well worth checking out.

DS 3 Facts

Price: £42,700

0-62mph: 9 seconds

Top speed: 93mph

Range: 250 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

More from Motoring

The new Shotgun 650 will be available from February 1
Royal Enfield’s new Shotgun 650 to start from £6,699
The Ford Kuga returns with a range of updates. (Ford)
2024 Ford Kuga revealed with new look and more technology
The Urus Performante is joining Dubai Police’s fleet. (Lamborghini)
This Lamborghini Urus is Dubai Police’s new runabout
Car insurance premiums continue to rapidly increase. (PA)
The average car insurance premium is now £950
MG will reveal its new supermini at next month’s Geneva Motor Show. (MG)
MG to back small, low-cost cars with reveal of new MG3
Fuel retailers will be forced to share information on price changes within half an hour under Government plans to make it easier for drivers to find the cheapest petrol and diesel (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel retailers to be forced to share price change data within 30 minutes
The Land Rover was first used by Charles and Camilla. (Classic Car Auctions)
Land Rover first delivered to King Charles is heading to auction
It’s possible to claim for pothole damage. (PA)
How to claim for pothole damage to your car
Pothole-related breakdowns reach a five-year high in 2023, new figures show (Yui Mok/PA)
Pothole breakdowns reach five-year high
Utility companies will face increased fines for overrunning roadworks. (PA)
Government launches crackdown on ‘disruptive’ street works

Conversation