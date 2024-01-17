Pedestrian crossing calls for busy Dundee junction amid fears ‘lives are at risk’

Locals have called on Dundee City Council to install a pedestrian crossing at a busy junction amid fears lives are being put in danger.

Residents living near the junction of Ancrum Road and Glamis Road say extra measures are needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

The junction is a stone’s throw away from Lochee Park, and around an eight minute walk from Ancrum Primary School.

And although there is an island at the junction, one local says it’s not enough with the volume of traffic.

Dr Galina Oustinova-Stjepanovic said: “I’ve witnessed two near-misses, it’s really scary.

“There’s families here with young children who go to Ancrum Primary, and there’s also dog walkers who say dogs can panic and go across the road.

“And there’s a few elderly people who say they haven’t been to the parks in years because they don’t want to risk going across the road.

“It also puts lives of younger Dundee citizens in danger as many Harris Academy students walk through the parks and then run across Glamis Road.”

Dr Oustinova-Stjepanovic has been in touch with numerous local politicians about the issue, include MP Chris Law and MSP Joe FitzPatrick.

But despite her efforts, the local community is no further forward in achieving their aim.

The 47-year-old, who works as a university lecturer, said: “It’s been three years of back and forth.

“The council argues that the pedestrian to traffic ratio is low. But their data does not factor in peak hours and traffic speed.

“There are moments when it is quiet but come 3pm, the traffic gets really heavy and it’s then when we really need something.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council’s annual road safety and 20mph progress report identified a £1 million range of engineering measures which are being progressed at accident cluster sites across the city to provide improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

“The council is committed to improving road safety and continues to work collaboratively with key organisations involved in road safety in Dundee to share information to assist in targeting education and enforcement campaigns.”