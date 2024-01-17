Pedestrian crossing calls for busy Dundee junction amid fears ‘lives are at risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pedestrian crossing calls for busy Dundee junction amid fears ‘lives are at risk’

Residents living near the junction of Ancrum Road and Glamis Road say extra measures need to be taken to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

By Laura Devlin
Local resident Galina Oustinova-Stjepanovic is calling on Dundee City Council to install a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Glamis Road and Ancrum Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Local resident Galina Oustinova-Stjepanovic is calling on Dundee City Council to install a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Glamis Road and Ancrum Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Locals have called on Dundee City Council to install a pedestrian crossing at a busy junction amid fears lives are being put in danger.

Residents living near the junction of Ancrum Road and Glamis Road say extra measures are needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

The junction is a stone’s throw away from Lochee Park, and around an eight minute walk from Ancrum Primary School.

And although there is an island at the junction, one local says it’s not enough with the volume of traffic.

Dr Galina Oustinova-Stjepanovic said: “I’ve witnessed two near-misses, it’s really scary.

“There’s families here with young children who go to Ancrum Primary, and there’s also dog walkers who say dogs can panic and go across the road.

Galina Oustinova-Stjepanovic is calling for extra measures to be in place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“And there’s a few elderly people who say they haven’t been to the parks in years because they don’t want to risk going across the road.

“It also puts lives of younger Dundee citizens in danger as many Harris Academy students walk through the parks and then run across Glamis Road.”

Dr Oustinova-Stjepanovic has been in touch with numerous local politicians about the issue, include MP Chris Law and MSP Joe FitzPatrick.

But despite her efforts, the local community is no further forward in achieving their aim.

The 47-year-old, who works as a university lecturer, said: “It’s been three years of back and forth.

“The council argues that the pedestrian to traffic ratio is low. But their data does not factor in peak hours and traffic speed.

Glamis Road currently has no crossing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“There are moments when it is quiet but come 3pm, the traffic gets really heavy and it’s then when we really need something.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council’s annual road safety and 20mph progress report identified a £1 million range of engineering measures which are being progressed at accident cluster sites across the city to provide improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

“The council is committed to improving road safety and continues to work collaboratively with key organisations involved in road safety in Dundee to share information to assist in targeting education and enforcement campaigns.”

More from Dundee

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place until Thursday.
Tayside schools shut and transport disrupted due to freezing weather
Suzanne Halford at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee robber faces solo sentencing after accomplice dies awaiting trial
Jennifer Young was given unpaid work.
Axe-wielding Angus dealer's drugs found after neighbour dispute
Snow has fallen across the region including this street in Perth.
Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday
Snow in Perth on Tuesday.
Best pictures as snow falls across Tayside
3
Police close off Riverside Esplanade.
Riverside Esplanade in Dundee closed after loose cladding spotted on high-rise building
Dundee United Community Trust girls under-18 football team. Image: Supplied
Dundee United under-18 girls 'blindsided' as team axed
Car burst into flames on the A923 in Birkhill.
Fire crew scrambled after car 'explodes' into flames in Birkhill
The Overgate in Dundee
Youths charged over thousands of pounds of damage to Dundee's Overgate
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee resident ordered to tear up unauthorised decking Picture shows; Lindsay Watson . Kinghorne Road . Laura Devlin/DCT Media Date; 16/01/2024
Dundee resident facing £9k bill as council orders removal of 'unauthorised' garden decking
4

Conversation