Angus council approves 11% hike for business rubbish collection charges

Angus businesses will be hit with an 11.3% increase in the cost of waste collection as new proposals are approved by the council.

Councillors on the local authority’s community committee unanimously agreed on the increase for commercial waste collection and disposal at a meeting on Tuesday.

This means the annual charge for a 1,280-litre general waste bin will jump from £26.30 to £28.80.

And cardboard will see a rise from £13.20 to £14.70.

However, disposal costs of mixed recycling will be left unchanged.

Commercial rubbish collection brings in around £1 million a year to Angus Council.

Other increases in waste disposal include:

Glass waste (240 litres) will rise from £41.90 to £46.70

Food waste (140 litres) will increase from £7.50 to £8.10

Director of Infrastructure and Environment Graeme Dailly, said: “We do have a statutory duty to recover our costs and the increase of our prices ensures that we continue to do so.

“At the same time, I would say we do make every effort to keep our prices as low and as realistic as possible.”

Controversial changes

Bin changes in Angus have been a hot topic in recent months.

Councillors approved controversial changes to bin collections last October, which will see general waste bins uncollected if they contain too many recyclable items

The changes have also seen the ditching of glass in kerbside bins.

Residents will be asked to take their empty bottles to one of almost 200 neighbourhood recycling points (NRPs) being set up across Angus.

However in a council survey, 82% of almost 2,500 respondents said they didn’t mind a second recycling bin being added as long as they could still put glass in one.

Less than half – 43% – said they’d be happy taking their bottles and jars to a NRP.

Changes to bin collections will be rolled out in three phases from March.

The first phase is taking place in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie.