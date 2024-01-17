Angus council approves 11% hike for business rubbish collection charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus council approves 11% hike for business rubbish collection charges

The hike is a result of increased cost pressures on the local authority.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Angus businesses face a bin collection charge hike of 11.3% after new proposals approved for this year. Image: DC Thomson
Angus businesses face a bin collection charge hike of 11.3% after new proposals approved for this year. Image: DC Thomson

Angus businesses will be hit with an 11.3% increase in the cost of waste collection as new proposals are approved by the council.

Councillors on the local authority’s community committee unanimously agreed on the increase for commercial waste collection and disposal at a meeting on Tuesday.

This means the annual charge for a 1,280-litre general waste bin will jump from £26.30 to £28.80.

And cardboard will see a rise from £13.20 to £14.70.

However, disposal costs of mixed recycling will be left unchanged.

Commercial rubbish collection brings in around £1 million a year to Angus Council.

The annual charge for a 1280 litre general waste bin will rise from  £26.30 to £28.80. Image: DC Thomson

Other increases in waste disposal include:

  • Glass waste (240 litres) will rise from £41.90 to £46.70
  • Food waste (140 litres) will increase from £7.50 to £8.10

Director of Infrastructure and Environment Graeme Dailly, said: “We do have a statutory duty to recover our costs and the increase of our prices ensures that we continue to do so.

“At the same time, I would say we do make every effort to keep our prices as low and as realistic as possible.”

Controversial changes

Bin changes in Angus have been a hot topic in recent months.

Councillors approved controversial changes to bin collections last October, which will see general waste bins uncollected if they contain too many recyclable items

The changes have also seen the ditching of glass in kerbside bins.

Angus bin changes have been controversial with locals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Residents will be asked to take their empty bottles to one of almost 200 neighbourhood recycling points (NRPs) being set up across Angus.

However in a council survey, 82% of almost 2,500 respondents said they didn’t mind a second recycling bin being added as long as they could still put glass in one.

Less than half – 43% – said they’d be happy taking their bottles and jars to a NRP.

Changes to bin collections will be rolled out in three phases from March.

The first phase is taking place in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place until Thursday.
Tayside schools shut and transport disrupted due to freezing weather
Jennifer Young was given unpaid work.
Axe-wielding Angus dealer's drugs found after neighbour dispute
Snow has fallen across the region including this street in Perth.
Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday
Car burst into flames on the A923 in Birkhill.
Fire crew scrambled after car 'explodes' into flames in Birkhill
David Fairweather is looking to a future beyond local government. Image: Paul Reid
Former leader David Fairweather confirms 'imminent' exit from Angus Council
Brechin Bridge was weakened by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Horror over claims drivers and pedestrians ignoring Brechin Bridge 'road closed' barrier
Royal Marines from 45 Commando encounter the local wildlife on their Arctic commute. Image: UK Commando Force Operations/X
Watch Angus Royal Marines face an unusual 'traffic jam' in the Arctic
Gary MacNair and Nicola McPhee. Images: Facebook.
'Love you babe' — Couple sentenced together after latest Dundee robbery
Snow in the South Inch, Perth
3 new snow and ice warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
A90 crash
Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash blocks A90 near Forfar