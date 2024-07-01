LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin’s ‘5 more attackers’ summer shopping list should thrill Dundee United fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin’s ‘5 more attackers’ summer shopping list should thrill Dundee United fans

The Tangerines boss has confirmed he wants to add more forward-thinking players to his squad.

Tony Watt, right, and Dundee United gaffer Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) wants more attacking signings to support the likes of Tony Watt (right). Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Successful teams are built on solid defensive foundations.

That’s why I’m not surprised Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has focused his early summer recruitment at that end of the pitch.

The Tangerines boss started out by bringing goalkeepers, full-backs and a centre-back to the club.

The arrival of North Macedonian winger Kristijan Trapanovski had been in the works for a while, but his arrival last week was the first of the summer’s attacking signings.

The fact he scored in his first game, behind closed doors against Annan Athletic, was a great way to kick-off his time at the club.

Kristijan Trapanovski in training with his new team-mates at United’s St Andrews University training base. Image: Dundee United FC

And the news that Goodwin is now targeting up to five more additions from middle to front is excellent news.

Stepping up to the Premiership from the Championship was always going to require a summer rebuild.

United needed extra quality across the pitch – and Goodwin knew it.

He has put some of those all important foundations in place – and I think Croatian defender Vicko Sevelj could prove to be a key signing.

Now it’s time to go and get the guys who’ll get the supporters on their feet.

The likes of Louis Moult, Tony Watt and Glenn Middleton were responsible for plenty of goals and assists last season.

But as I said, the demands in the Premiership are higher, so the manager is entitled to go to the market and see what quality additions he can make.

Michael Cairney upon his unveiling at Dundee United
United’s head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC

Goodwin, helped by United’s recruitment boss Michael Cairney, seem to have a clear idea of what they’re looking for this summer.

The manager has talked about playing a back three and Sevelj, described as a ball-playing, modern central defender, will be key to that.

Full-backs/wing-backs Will Ferry and Ryan Strain will be crucial too.

If Goodwin gets another five in to add competition for places and quality from middle to front, United fans will have plenty to make them feel confident going into that opening weekend derby with Dundee.

They will be a much-changed side too.

Even looking at it now from a month away, that game looks absolutely box office – and I can’t wait.

