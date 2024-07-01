LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin’s ‘5 more attackers’ summer shopping list should thrill Dundee United fans

Successful teams are built on solid defensive foundations.

That’s why I’m not surprised Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has focused his early summer recruitment at that end of the pitch.

The Tangerines boss started out by bringing goalkeepers, full-backs and a centre-back to the club.

The arrival of North Macedonian winger Kristijan Trapanovski had been in the works for a while, but his arrival last week was the first of the summer’s attacking signings.

The fact he scored in his first game, behind closed doors against Annan Athletic, was a great way to kick-off his time at the club.

And the news that Goodwin is now targeting up to five more additions from middle to front is excellent news.

Stepping up to the Premiership from the Championship was always going to require a summer rebuild.

United needed extra quality across the pitch – and Goodwin knew it.

He has put some of those all important foundations in place – and I think Croatian defender Vicko Sevelj could prove to be a key signing.

Now it’s time to go and get the guys who’ll get the supporters on their feet.

The likes of Louis Moult, Tony Watt and Glenn Middleton were responsible for plenty of goals and assists last season.

But as I said, the demands in the Premiership are higher, so the manager is entitled to go to the market and see what quality additions he can make.

Goodwin, helped by United’s recruitment boss Michael Cairney, seem to have a clear idea of what they’re looking for this summer.

The manager has talked about playing a back three and Sevelj, described as a ball-playing, modern central defender, will be key to that.

Full-backs/wing-backs Will Ferry and Ryan Strain will be crucial too.

If Goodwin gets another five in to add competition for places and quality from middle to front, United fans will have plenty to make them feel confident going into that opening weekend derby with Dundee.

They will be a much-changed side too.

Even looking at it now from a month away, that game looks absolutely box office – and I can’t wait.