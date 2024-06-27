Dundee United complete Kristijan Trapanovski signing as Jim Goodwin hails new star’s creativity, delivery and international quality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United complete Kristijan Trapanovski signing as Jim Goodwin hails new star’s creativity, delivery and international quality

Trapanovski's move to Tannadice has been completed.

By Sean Hamilton
New Dundee United striker Kristijan Trapanovski at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC
New Dundee United striker Kristijan Trapanovski at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United have completed the signing of North Macedonian winger Kristijan Trapanovski.

The Tangerines’ interest in the 24-year-old former FK Shkupi star was revealed in Trapanovski’s homeland in late May.

Almost a month later, the deal is complete, with the wide man signing a two-year contract, with the option for a third, at Tannadice.

The former North Macedonian U/21 internationalist is a countryman of Bojan Miovski, who was brought to Aberdeen by United boss Jim Goodwin in 2022.

Trapanovski in training with his new team-mates at United’s St Andrews University training base. Image: Dundee United FC

Miovski’s goals for the Dons have seen him linked with a big money move away from Pittodrie.

Trapanovski’s focus, however, is purely on proving his worth to Dundee United fans.

The Tangerines’ new number seven said: “I feel so happy, this is a massive opportunity for me. I trained for the first time today and the facilities, my teammates and the staff were fantastic with me.

“Football is for the fans, and I think I will enjoy the support in Scotland. I’ve heard lots of great things about Dundee United supporters, and I can’t wait for the first Dundee derby!”

United boss Goodwin added: ““I’m delighted to have Kristijan in the building – we’ve been eagerly awaiting his arrival for a few weeks so it was great to have him as part of the training group this morning.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Aberdeen attacker Bojan Miovski.
Jim Goodwin, left, and Aberdeen attacker Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS

“He has an exciting spark of creativity, top-class delivery into the area and a ruthless finishing touch, all whilst maintaining a healthy work ethic.

“Kristijan also has extensive experience on the European stage, and looks set to break into the North Macedonian senior setup imminently – exactly the type of pedigree we look for when bringing a player to the club.”

Trapanovski’s former club chairman at FK Shkupi, Olgun Aydin, previously told Courier Sport that United have secured a “big talent” in his ex-striker.

He is expected to play a part in United’s closed doors friendly with Annan Athletic on Saturday.

The transfer remains subject to both Scottish FA and international clearance.

More from Dundee United

Jack Newman in Dundee United's friendly against Brechin City
Dundee United keeper Jack Newman heads out on loan
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin reacts to derby kick-off to Dundee United's Premiership return as he eyes…
Dundee United lift the trophy.
Dundee United fixtures: Jim Goodwin's side kick off top flight return with Tannadice TV…
7
Scott Banks in action for Dundee United as a teenager.
Former Dundee United starlet Scott Banks seals Bundesliga switch
Jack Walton among jubilant Dundee United fans after winning the Championship title. Image: SNS
Jack Walton reveals 'one big reason' behind Dundee United return as he hails fan…
14
Dundee United man Tony Watt in full flow at Glebe Park.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt gains ‘coach perspective’ from SFA studies – but Dundee United ace…
Dundee United ace Jack Walton back on familiar ground
Jack Walton joins Dundee United as returning keeper pinpoints 'unfinished business'
5
Jack Walton.
Jack Walton nears Dundee United return as details of deal are revealed
9
Jack Newman in Dundee United's friendly against Brechin City
Jack Newman eyed by Inverness Caledonian Thistle as Duncan Ferguson plots Dundee United swoop
Ryan Strain in action for Australia against England
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United beat Premiership rivals to Ryan Strain signature
2

Conversation