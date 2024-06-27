Dundee United complete Kristijan Trapanovski signing as Jim Goodwin hails new star’s creativity, delivery and international quality

Dundee United have completed the signing of North Macedonian winger Kristijan Trapanovski.

The Tangerines’ interest in the 24-year-old former FK Shkupi star was revealed in Trapanovski’s homeland in late May.

Almost a month later, the deal is complete, with the wide man signing a two-year contract, with the option for a third, at Tannadice.

The former North Macedonian U/21 internationalist is a countryman of Bojan Miovski, who was brought to Aberdeen by United boss Jim Goodwin in 2022.

Miovski’s goals for the Dons have seen him linked with a big money move away from Pittodrie.

Trapanovski’s focus, however, is purely on proving his worth to Dundee United fans.

The Tangerines’ new number seven said: “I feel so happy, this is a massive opportunity for me. I trained for the first time today and the facilities, my teammates and the staff were fantastic with me.

“Football is for the fans, and I think I will enjoy the support in Scotland. I’ve heard lots of great things about Dundee United supporters, and I can’t wait for the first Dundee derby!”

United boss Goodwin added: ““I’m delighted to have Kristijan in the building – we’ve been eagerly awaiting his arrival for a few weeks so it was great to have him as part of the training group this morning.

“He has an exciting spark of creativity, top-class delivery into the area and a ruthless finishing touch, all whilst maintaining a healthy work ethic.

“Kristijan also has extensive experience on the European stage, and looks set to break into the North Macedonian senior setup imminently – exactly the type of pedigree we look for when bringing a player to the club.”

Trapanovski’s former club chairman at FK Shkupi, Olgun Aydin, previously told Courier Sport that United have secured a “big talent” in his ex-striker.

He is expected to play a part in United’s closed doors friendly with Annan Athletic on Saturday.

The transfer remains subject to both Scottish FA and international clearance.