Dundee United linked with North Macedonian striker dubbed ‘the new Bojan Miovski’

Dundee United could be set to launch a swoop for the new Bojan Miovski after targeting North Macedonian star Kristijan Trapanovski.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin signed Miovski when he was Aberdeen boss in a £350,000 deal two years ago and he’s scored 44 goals in 90 starts for the Dons.

Miovski has been linked with a record transfer out of Pittodrie this summer and Goodwin has looked in the same market for Shkupi ace Trapanovski.

Reports in North Macedonia have indicated United are closing in on signing the 24-year-old, who is a former under-21s international for his country.

He can play as a winger or a striker and has scored six goals and helped with six assists in 23 games for the Skopje club in his homeland league.

Trapanovski is out of contract and would be available for free for newly promoted United to snap up.

He’s previously had spells abroad with Slavia Prague as well as loan spells at Tatran Presov and Slovakian club Viktoria Zizkov.