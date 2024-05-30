Dundee United linked with North Macedonian striker dubbed ‘the new Bojan Miovski’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United linked with North Macedonian striker dubbed ‘the new Bojan Miovski’

The Tangerines have been named in foreign reports as suitors for Kristijan Trapanovski

By Sean Hamilton
Jim Goodwin doesn't have much margin for error left.
Jim Goodwin has a big summer ahead looking for potential Dundee United signings. Image: SNS.

Dundee United could be set to launch a swoop for the new Bojan Miovski after targeting North Macedonian star Kristijan Trapanovski.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin signed Miovski when he was Aberdeen boss in a £350,000 deal two years ago and he’s scored 44 goals in 90 starts for the Dons.

Miovski has been linked with a record transfer out of Pittodrie this summer and Goodwin has looked in the same market for Shkupi ace Trapanovski.

Reports in North Macedonia have indicated United are closing in on signing the 24-year-old, who is a former under-21s international for his country.

He can play as a winger or a striker and has scored six goals and helped with six assists in 23 games for the Skopje club in his homeland league.

Trapanovski is out of contract and would be available for free for newly promoted United to snap up.

He’s previously had spells abroad with Slavia Prague as well as loan spells at Tatran Presov and Slovakian club Viktoria Zizkov.

Conversation