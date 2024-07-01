Arbroath businessman quits shop after alcohol-fuelled outburst

An Arbroath businessman who wreaked havoc in the town’s shopping centre has sold his family business after a drink-fuelled rampage.

Jasbant Johal brandished a broomstick, took his shirt off and hurled bottles around his own shop.

Witnesses had to wrestle a petrol can from the 58-year-old, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

Johal previously admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at his Nisa store at Timmergreens Shopping Centre on Arbirlot Road on March 2 this year.

The first offender returned to the dock, aided by a walking stick, after working with social workers on a sentencing report.

Drunk on the shopfloor

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The accused and his wife attended at the locus where both are co-owners and their daughter was operating the business.

“The accused was observing procedures on the shop floor.

“At about 12.30, the accused’s partner noticed a change in the accused’s behaviour.

“She was concerned that the accused had been drinking alcohol, which was not uncommon.

“The accused appeared to be deliberately banging into things.

“This was in front of a member of the public.

“The accused’s partner followed the accused to the rear of the locus where she found the accused to be in possession of the blade from a Stanley knife.”

Johal then made a concerning remark but his wife convinced him to put the blade down.

Petrol can wrestled from accused

Ms Hodgson continued: “She was fearful that he would cause himself injury.

“He was acting aggressively. Both Mrs Johal and the member of the public approached the accused.

“He continued by brandishing a broom towards both witnesses.

“The member of the public then opened the rear exit to allow the accused outside.”

Johal then produced a petrol can, took his shirt off and stated he wanted to set himself on fire.

“Alarmed by this, the witnesses tried to calm the accused down.

“They managed to wrestle the petrol can from the accused.

“He has then returned to within the store and began to smash bottles of alcohol.”

Johal’s wife contacted police and officers came urgently and arrested him.

Recovery a ‘long process’

His solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client suffered a number of head fractures following a fall last year and spent months in hospital.

Mr Rennie said: “He’s clearly had a number of difficulties.

“He hasn’t troubled the courts or the police before.

“This has been something approaching a breakdown of sorts.

“There’s also been, from the last year, a lot of significant physical health issues as a result of the fall.

“The family have now sold the business, so there is no return to this and the pressures that they had.”

Mr Rennie added: “He tells me he’s been drinking less. It’s mentioned that he’s been engaging in dealing with the Tayside Council on Alcohol.

“Recovery will be a long process.”

Dependency needs addressing

At an earlier hearing, Johal admitted he had a knife, threatened to self-harm, smashed bottles, acted in an aggressive manner, brandished a broom and took possession of a petrol can.

He then removed his clothing and stated an intention to set fire to himself.

Johal, of Torriebank Gardens in Arbroath, admitted the offence was domestically-aggravated.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey imposed nine months supervision.

The sheriff said: “Truthfully, as a business owner, one would have thought that Mr Johal would be in a position to engage in private detox facilities that exist.

“Clearly, the dependency on alcohol, which is clearly very severe and very long-standing, needs to be addressed.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.