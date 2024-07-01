Arbroath businessman quits shop after alcohol-fuelled outburst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath businessman quits shop after alcohol-fuelled outburst

Jasbant Johal took his shirt off, hurled bottles of alcohol and had to have a petrol can wrestled from him in the Nisa store he used to run with his family.

By Ross Gardiner
Jasbant Johal was placed under supervision at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Jasbant Johal was placed under supervision at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An Arbroath businessman who wreaked havoc in the town’s shopping centre has sold his family business after a drink-fuelled rampage.

Jasbant Johal brandished a broomstick, took his shirt off and hurled bottles around his own shop.

Witnesses had to wrestle a petrol can from the 58-year-old, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

Johal previously admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at his Nisa store at Timmergreens Shopping Centre on Arbirlot Road on March 2 this year.

Jasbant Johal. Image: DC Thomson

The first offender returned to the dock, aided by a walking stick, after working with social workers on a sentencing report.

Drunk on the shopfloor 

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The accused and his wife attended at the locus where both are co-owners and their daughter was operating the business.

“The accused was observing procedures on the shop floor.

“At about 12.30, the accused’s partner noticed a change in the accused’s behaviour.

“She was concerned that the accused had been drinking alcohol, which was not uncommon.

“The accused appeared to be deliberately banging into things.

“This was in front of a member of the public.

“The accused’s partner followed the accused to the rear of the locus where she found the accused to be in possession of the blade from a Stanley knife.”

Johal then made a concerning remark but his wife convinced him to put the blade down.

Petrol can wrestled from accused

Ms Hodgson continued: “She was fearful that he would cause himself injury.

“He was acting aggressively. Both Mrs Johal and the member of the public approached the accused.

“He continued by brandishing a broom towards both witnesses.

“The member of the public then opened the rear exit to allow the accused outside.”

Johal then produced a petrol can, took his shirt off and stated he wanted to set himself on fire.

Forfar Sheriff Court.
Forfar Sheriff Court.

“Alarmed by this, the witnesses tried to calm the accused down.

“They managed to wrestle the petrol can from the accused.

“He has then returned to within the store and began to smash bottles of alcohol.”

Johal’s wife contacted police and officers came urgently and arrested him.

Recovery a ‘long process’

His solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client suffered a number of head fractures following a fall last year and spent months in hospital.

Mr Rennie said: “He’s clearly had a number of difficulties.

“He hasn’t troubled the courts or the police before.

“This has been something approaching a breakdown of sorts.

“There’s also been, from the last year, a lot of significant physical health issues as a result of the fall.

“The family have now sold the business, so there is no return to this and the pressures that they had.”

Mr Rennie added: “He tells me he’s been drinking less. It’s mentioned that he’s been engaging in dealing with the Tayside Council on Alcohol.

“Recovery will be a long process.”

Dependency needs addressing

At an earlier hearing, Johal admitted he had a knife, threatened to self-harm, smashed bottles, acted in an aggressive manner, brandished a broom and took possession of a petrol can.

He then removed his clothing and stated an intention to set fire to himself.

Johal, of Torriebank Gardens in Arbroath, admitted the offence was domestically-aggravated.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey imposed nine months supervision.

The sheriff said: “Truthfully, as a business owner, one would have thought that Mr Johal would be in a position to engage in private detox facilities that exist.

“Clearly, the dependency on alcohol, which is clearly very severe and very long-standing, needs to be addressed.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

