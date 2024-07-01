Dundee predator back behind bars for court order breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Dundee predator back behind bars for court order breach

Ryan Scott was caught breaching his court order by downloading TikTok to a phone and searching for a victim's name.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
A high-risk sex offender who was caught locked in his home with three vulnerable children is facing an extended prison sentence.

Ryan Scott is back behind bars after breaching his stringent community payback order (CPO).

Earlier this year, repeat offender Scott was placed on a three-year order with conduct requirements in a bid to rehabilitate him in the community, having spent more than a year on remand at HMP Perth.

However, Dundee Sheriff Court heard Scott had failed to meaningfully engage with the order and was caught downloading TikTok to a phone and searching for a victim’s name.

Abusing crack cocaine

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told him: “Having tried to give you the opportunity to be rehabilitated in the community you have not grasped that and I now have to consider imposing a custodial sentence.

“I consider it may be appropriate for me to impose an extended sentence.”

He said: “The court is of the view that the only means of disposing of you now is by means of a period of imprisonment”.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

The court heard how Scott has been regularly taking crack cocaine since being placed in homeless accommodation at Dundee Survival Group on Foundry Lane.

Scott, who was known as a female named Coral, previously admitted sexually abusing a child at an address in the Douglas area of Dundee in April 2023.

Two other children were found within the property following a raid by police.

One month earlier, Scott was placed on a three-year community payback order and banned from contacting children after luring a child to a flat in Dundee to engage in sexual activity.

Things went ‘from bad to worse’

Scott, 22, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to partially admit the terms of the CPO breach report, issued by Dundee City Council’s social work department.

Sheriff Niven-Smith had been the sheriff who imposed the most recent CPO and presided over the custody case.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Scott’s mother couldn’t cope with him living in her home and he was given a place at Dundee Survival Group.

She said: “I think things have really gone from bad to worse and whilst within the Dundee Survival Group, he seems to have – and I say this loosely – not engaged.

“I spent some time this morning with him just going through everything in detail and identifying where he has been going spectacularly wrong and the predicament he has placed himself in.”

Sheriff Niven-Smith added: “It came as somewhat of a disappointment to me when I received the breach report and was asked how the court were to proceed.

“I immediately indicated a warrant should be granted for your arrest.

“You are assessed as being at high-risk of reoffending. You minimise and deny your behaviours and you are not motivated to meaningfully comply with this order.”

Scott was remanded in custody until next month so a further social work report could be compiled.

This is to assess Scott’s suitability for an extended sentence which involves a period of imprisonment and a further period of close supervision in the community.

