Home News Courts

Dundee man raped woman after she withdrew consent

Ryan Hush has been jailed for four years.

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court.
Ryan Hush was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A man who continued having sex with a woman after she wanted to stop has been jailed for four years for rape.

A court heard Ryan Hush, 23, went out to watch football and have a drink with friends when he met the woman for the first time at a bar.

They went back to her flat in Dundee.

They initially had consensual sex but the woman then wanted it to end and withdrew her consent.

A judge told Hush at the High Court in Edinburgh: “The jury found you carried on and had sex anyway and that is rape.”

Lady Poole said the sex crime committed by Hush had “an extensive impact” on the woman’s life.

The judge said he had shown poor judgement and his immaturity would have played a part in that.

Hush was aged 21 at the time of the offence, June 2 2022.

Shorter sentence due to age

The judge told the offender the period of imprisonment she imposed was shorter than it would have been for an older person.

Courts have to take account of the relative immaturity of offenders under the age of 25 and reflect that in imposing lower prison sentences than for older people committing the same crimes.

Hush, a prisoner in Perth, had denied raping the woman on June 2 last year during an earlier trial but was found guilty of the offence.

The jury deleted an allegation that during the assault he seized the woman and compressed her neck.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson pointed out: “This is a case where there was consensual sexual intercourse to start with.”

Hush was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

