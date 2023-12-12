Homeless Dundee addict pinched man’s wallet after hotel room ‘proposition’

A homeless drug addict who was offered a shower at another man’s Dundee city centre hotel turned against him and stole his wallet after being “propositioned”, a court heard.

Ryan Wilson, 28, admitted stealing £200 and a bank card from the man in May this year after he went back to his room at Sleeperz Hotel.

Wilson, who appeared from custody, had been sitting outside the Tesco on Nethergate when he was approached by his eventual victim, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

He followed the man back to the room but was only there for a matter of seconds before he pinched the wallet and its contents.

Defence solicitor Lisa Duffus said, in mitigation for Wilson, that her client took umbrage at being “propositioned” by the complainer, which he felt was “inappropriate”.

Picked up in city centre

Depute fiscal Kate Scarborough told the court: “The accused met (the) witness outside Tesco Nethergate at around 8.30pm on May 20.

“The accused was homeless at the time.

“The complainer offered Wilson to go to his hotel room to have a shower.

“On the way, the witness stopped at a bank machine and withdrew money.

“As they got to the Sleeperz hotel room the accused took the wallet and left.

“The witness tried to follow him but the accused got away.

“CCTV was viewed by the police and the accused was identified.”

‘Propositioned’

In mitigation, Ms Duffus said: “He is 28-years-old and he has struggled with drug addiction.

“This individual had approached him and offered him a shower.

“He was propositioned by the complainer and felt it was inappropriate.

“He accepts he took the wallet. He was only there for a number of seconds.

“He is currently in prison and working with addiction services.”

Wilson, of HMP Perth, admitted stealing a wallet with £200 cash and a bank card on May 20 2023 at Sleeperz Hotel, Dundee.

Sheriff Eric Brown sentenced him to two months in prison, reduced from three in light of his early plea.

