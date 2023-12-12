Homeless Dundee addict pinched man’s wallet after hotel room ‘proposition’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Homeless Dundee addict pinched man’s wallet after hotel room ‘proposition’

Ryan Wilson claims he was invited to the hotel for a shower but that the man then made an unwelcome advance.

By Paul Malik
The Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
The Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.

A homeless drug addict who was offered a shower at another man’s Dundee city centre hotel turned against him and stole his wallet after being “propositioned”, a court heard.

Ryan Wilson, 28, admitted stealing £200 and a bank card from the man in May this year after he went back to his room at Sleeperz Hotel.

Wilson, who appeared from custody, had been sitting outside the Tesco on Nethergate when he was approached by his eventual victim, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

He followed the man back to the room but was only there for a matter of seconds before he pinched the wallet and its contents.

Defence solicitor Lisa Duffus said, in mitigation for Wilson, that her client took umbrage at being “propositioned” by the complainer, which he felt was “inappropriate”.

Picked up in city centre

Depute fiscal Kate Scarborough told the court: “The accused met (the) witness outside Tesco Nethergate at around 8.30pm on May 20.

“The accused was homeless at the time.

“The complainer offered Wilson to go to his hotel room to have a shower.

Homeless Ryan Wilson was outside Tesco on Dundee’s Nethergate when his eventual victim approached.

“On the way, the witness stopped at a bank machine and withdrew money.

“As they got to the Sleeperz hotel room the accused took the wallet and left.

“The witness tried to follow him but the accused got away.

“CCTV was viewed by the police and the accused was identified.”

‘Propositioned’

In mitigation, Ms Duffus said: “He is 28-years-old and he has struggled with drug addiction.

“This individual had approached him and offered him a shower.

“He was propositioned by the complainer and felt it was inappropriate.

“He accepts he took the wallet. He was only there for a number of seconds.

“He is currently in prison and working with addiction services.”

Wilson, of HMP Perth, admitted stealing a wallet with £200 cash and a bank card on May 20 2023 at Sleeperz Hotel, Dundee.

Sheriff Eric Brown sentenced him to two months in prison, reduced from three in light of his early plea.

