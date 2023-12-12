Keith Watson nears Raith Rovers return as Ian Murray uncovers secrets of his comeback kings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Keith Watson nears Raith Rovers return as Ian Murray uncovers secrets of his comeback kings

The Stark's Park side produced yet another last-gasp victory against Partick Thistle on Friday night.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson goes close to scoring in July's Viaplay Cup game against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have been handed another injury boost after Keith Watson edged closer to a comeback.

The former Dundee United and Ross County defender has been sidelined since being substituted in the 1-0 defeat to Airdrie on September 23.

The 34-year-old sustained a knee problem and has been nursed slowly back to fitness since that solitary league loss of the campaign.

The experienced summer signing stepped up his rehabilitation on Monday as he began running again with the Rovers’ medical team.

Keith Watson in action for Raith Rovers earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Keith Watson hasn’t featured for Raith since September. Image: SNS.

If he comes through the increase in workload without any setbacks, the stopper is scheduled to return to full training with his Stark’s Park team-mates next Monday.

It comes too late for Watson to be involved against his former club at Tannadice on Saturday or against Arbroath on Wednesday night.

But his availability would further boost a Raith squad that welcomed the return of Ross Matthews for the first time in six months for Friday night’s extraordinary 4-3 victory over Partick Thistle.

Why are Raith comeback kings?

The late comeback from a 3-2 deficit in a match they led 2-0 early in the second-half against Thistle was yet another example of Rovers’ never-say-die spirit this season.

Late rallies have helped earn them the right to go back to the top of the Championship with a win at Gayfield before a massive top-of-the-table clash with United.

And manager Ian Murray believes there are twin reasons for his team being comeback kings this season.

He has praised the work of head of sport science Blair Doughty – and the quality options he has to make alterations to his starting line-up.

The three players – Scott Brown, Aidan Connolly and Callum Smith – who combined to set up Sam Stanton for Friday’s 82nd-minute winning goal were all second-half replacements.

Murray explained: “I’ve told the boys they deserve a lot of credit, and so does Blair, our fitness coach, for the way the boys are looking.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray points the way forward for his side in the incredible 4-3 victory against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray was thrilled with the way his side rallied to win in stunning fashion against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

“I don’t look at them in any game and think they’re flagging.

“I think fitness has to be part of it, because you can’t keep that quality that they’re showing in these final moments when you’re not fit.

“In any sport, you tend to be a wee bit all over the place towards the end.

“But we just seem to keep going.

‘Raith Rovers have got a quality squad’

“And I also think just having really good players to come on is a big thing.

“I’m not saying we’ve got a massive squad, because we don’t.

“But we’ve got a quality squad, which has been so important.

“And when you’ve done it as many times as we have, your mentality changes. You don’t panic.

“But sometimes you can be disappointed in a game when it finishes 1-1 or 0-0 and you don’t get that late goal, because sometimes people expect it.”

