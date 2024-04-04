Scottish Game Fair to return to Scone Palace as this year’s attractions revealed

Details have been revealed for the 35th Scottish Game Fair, returning to Scone Palace in July.

Celebrating conservation and the countryside, the three-day event sees more than 450 stalls pitch up, alongside hundreds of activities and shows

This year, the event will take place from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7.

We have a full guide with all you need to know about the event.

What events are taking place at the Scottish Game Fair?

A variety of demonstrations will take place at the main arena, from falconry displays to hounds parades, terrier racing and equestrian displays.

Saturday attendees will also have the chance to enjoy a performance from the Red Hot Chili Pipers, who will take to the stage at 6pm.

Other attractions include live cooking demonstrations in the Kitchen Theatre.

These will be from well-known chefs and cookery experts including MasterChef 2022 finalist Sarah Rankin, head chef at the Gleneagles Hotel Stavros Bampatsikos, Tom Lewis and Harris McNeill.

Visitors will also be able to take part in fishing and shooting demonstrations.

David Gibson, country manager at organiser Stable Events, said: “The fair is an exceptionally entertaining weekend, catering to a variety of people.

“Tapping into the very best Britain has to offer, guests can indulge in all their favourite country pursuits in the iconic Scone Palace grounds, and we’ve made sure that there truly is something for everyone attending.”

What are the opening times?

The gates open each day at 9am, with the event closing at 6pm.

How do I get there?

If you are travelling by car, signs directing traffic to the fair will be placed on all major trunk roads leading to Perth.

Pedestrian access is via the North Lodge entrance to Scone Palace (not the main gate) and down Yew Tree Walk.

For those travelling by rail, the nearest station is Perth. Passengers can then take taxis or local service buses to the fair.

How much does entry cost and where can you buy tickets?

There are reductions on entry prices on the official website.

One day’s entry costs £29.70 (usually £33) for adults and £9 (usually £10) for children aged 6-15.

Two-day tickets cost £55 (£60) for adults and £12 (£14) for children.

Three-day tickets cost £74 (£77) and £16 (£17) respectively.

Children under the age of five get in for free.

Nick Nairn’s pop-up Riverside Restaurant is also offering meal packages for those attending.

Breakfast at the pop-up costs £29.95. The lunch package costs £95.

A breakfast and lunch deal will cost £110.

Standard parking is free for all vehicles, with gold parking costing £22.

Advanced camping tickets are also available.