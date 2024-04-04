Humza Yousaf says Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser should ‘stop attacking police’ in hate crime law row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Humza Yousaf says Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser should ‘stop attacking police’ in hate crime law row

The first minister reacted after Tory MSP Mr Fraser claimed there is “political bias” in the recording of non-crime hate incidents.

By Justin Bowie
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Murdo Fraser should stop “attacking the police” in the row over Scotland’s new hate crime laws and let them get on with their jobs, Humza Yousaf claimed today.

The first minister reacted after Tory MSP Mr Fraser claimed there is “political bias” in the recording of non-crime hate incidents.

Speaking to reporters while campaigning on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said it was “insulting” to suggest SNP politicians were being given favourable treatment.

Last week, Mr Fraser – who represents Mid Scotland and Fife – threatened legal action against police after a post he made on social media was logged as a “hate incident”.

The veteran Conservative’s social media post was flagged to officers after he compared being non-binary – someone who identifies as neither male nor female – to identifying as a cat.

Murdo Fraser
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Yet earlier this week police confirmed complaints against Mr Yousaf and Harry Potter author JK Rowling would not be logged in the same way.

They were both reported under controversial new hate laws which came into force on April 1.

Thousands of complaints have already been made to police since the updated rules kicked in.

Mr Fraser accused police of “making it up as they go along” when it comes to recording non-crime hate incidents.

‘This reeks of political bias’

He said: “They have taken a different approach to comments made by the SNP First Minister to those made by an opposition politician.

“This reeks of political bias. It is hard not to conclude that Police Scotland has been captured by the SNP policy agenda.”

But Mr Yousaf said this was a “ridiculous statement”.

Speaking to journalists in the Highlands, he said: “I think it’s ludicrous to suggest that police have political bias.

“It’s insulting to police officers up and down the country, and I think anybody looking objectively over the last year couldn’t possibly make the argument that there’s been police bias towards the SNP or any political party.”

He added: “Murdo Fraser should stop attacking the police and let them get on with the job they’ve got to do.”

The SNP leader said it was a “matter for police” to determine how they log reported hate incidents, and said the current policy was being reviewed.

Responding to Mr Yousaf, Mr Fraser said: “The first minister really needs to start taking responsibility for the mess that his hate crime laws have created, and stop trying to put the blame on the police.”

More from Politics

Sir Alan Duncan said the Conservative Party had not told him it had decided to launch an investigation into him (Matt Dunham/PA)
Ex-minister defiant as Tory party launches probe into antisemitism claims
Johnny Mercer has repeatedly refused to hand over names of ‘multiple officers’ who told him about allegations of murder and a cover-up (James Manning/PA)
Deadline for Johnny Mercer to hand over whistleblower names extended
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen has written to the Prime Minister (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
RCN accuses Sunak of making ‘misleading’ statements on nurses’ pay
Sir Alan Duncan has been condemned by the Campaign Against Antisemitism for his comments during an interview with LBC (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ex-minister faces probe after being accused of using ‘antisemitic tropes’
Former home secretary Suella Braverman (Joe Giddens/PA)
Israel is ‘absolutely not’ in breach of international law, Suella Braverman says
Humza Yousaf was questioned over the departure of the bosses of CalMac and Ferguson Marine within a week (Jane Barlow/PA)
Yousaf: Ministers did not order removal of ferry company bosses
A consultation on fitting all new cattle with electronic ear tags has launched. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Farmers urged to give views on fitting newborn cattle with electronic ear tags
People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
Q&A: The calls for halting arms exports to Israel and the political implications
The SNP’s Jim Lynch is now leader of Argyll and Bute Council (Alamy/PA)
Council leader decided by cutting cards
Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay during the launch of their local election campaign in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Green Party to give voters ‘hope and action’ for local elections

Conversation