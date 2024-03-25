Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser threatens legal action against police over ‘hate incident’ row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser threatens legal action against police over ‘hate incident’ row

The Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife was reported to police for his claim being non-binary was as valid as “choosing to identify as a cat”.

By Justin Bowie
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser has threatened legal action against Police Scotland after his social media post was logged as a “hate incident”.

The veteran Conservative was shocked to discover in December he had been reported to officers over a gender critical post he made a month earlier on X.

Mr Fraser claimed being non-binary, which describes those who identify as neither male nor female, was as valid as “choosing to identify as a cat”.

The Mid Scotland and Fife regional MSP was not initially told by police that the remarks had been put down as a “hate incident”.

He only found out shortly before Christmas when a similar complaint was made to the ethical standards commissioner, a body which probes the conduct of elected politicians.

Mr Fraser said Police Scotland had behaved “outrageously” and warned the force was “attacking free speech” by not throwing out the complaint immediately.

The Tory MSP criticised Scotland’s chief constable, Jo Farrell, for not responding personally to his written concerns.

Instead, Mr Fraser got a reply from Perth’s chief inspector earlier this month, long after he first flagged his anger to police.

‘Attacking free speech’

Mr Fraser said: “Police Scotland has behaved not just outrageously, but unlawfully according to the legal advice obtained by the Free Speech Union.

“This is Police Scotland attacking free speech – but it is more sinister than that. My tweet wasn’t pointing a finger at an individual – it was critical of a Scottish Government policy.”

In the controversial post which was flagged to police, Mr Fraser had insisted the government should not be devoting any resources to non-binary identifying people.

The MSP added: “It is also grossly discourteous of the chief constable not to have responded personally to my letter in December.”

It comes as concerns grow over new hate crime laws which are set to be introduced in Scotland from the start of next month.

Fife crime writer Val McDermid. Image: Shutterstock.

Fife crime writer Val McDermid last week warned the updated rules could lead to vexatious complaints being made against authors and performers.

Police Scotland admitted there are concerns the laws could create “additional pressures” for officers.

Mr Fraser was backed by SNP MP Joanna Cherry over the row.

She said: “There’s not much Murdo and I agree about, but we do agree about freedom of speech so I support him fully in this legal action.

“Police Scotland are well aware that their policy of recording “non-crime hate incidents” needs reviewed.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf strongly defended his government’s policy last week, insisting there is a “triple lock” which ensures freedom of speech is protected.

But Mr Fraser added: “When the new hate crime legislation is enforced from April 1, police are going to be inundated with complaints – and many of them will be as baseless as the one directed at me.

“Police Scotland have said that they will investigate every complaint they receive – but at the same time they admit they don’t have the resources to investigate minor crimes and are severely overstretched.”

The Courier contacted Police Scotland for comment.

