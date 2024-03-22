Val McDermid reveals freedom of speech concerns over new hate crime law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Val McDermid reveals freedom of speech concerns over new hate crime law

The Fife best-selling author fears complaints about writers and performers will lead to a "huge waste of police time".

By Claire Warrender
Fife author Val McDermid is concerned about Scotland's new hate crime law
Best-selling author Val McDermid fears Scotland’s new hate crime law will be “used as a stick to beat people with”.

The law says hate crime can be communicated through public performances, online or through printed media.

And the Fife crime writer says the bill could lead to vexatious complaints against performers and authors.

Val McDermid fears part of the hate crime law could lead to a waste of police time.
Kirkcaldy-born McDermid, who has sold more than 20 million books, said: “I’m obviously concerned about freedom of speech.

“Satire can be a very powerful weapon if all else fails.

“And I frequently have characters in my books who say things that are not my view.

“It’s essential to allow them to express their views, otherwise you end up with a completely anodyne story.

“And while I don’t think Police Scotland will make it a priority to investigate a sick joke told by a comedian at the Edinburgh Festival, they are obliged to investigate complaints.”

‘A huge waste of time for police’

The 68-year-old, best known for her Karen Pirie and Wire In The Blood series, predicts many people will take the new hate crime law “to the extreme”.

“It seems to me that people are, of course, looking at the ultimate ridiculous conclusion and will push it to see what happens,” she said.

“It’s going to be used as a stick to beat people with.

“It will be a huge waste of time for the police as they look into vexatious complaints.

“I’m sure one or two people have complained about me from time to time.

“They’ll end up with people doing it deliberately to cause trouble rather than dealing with hate speech and hate crime, which is a real thing.”

Real hate crime ‘a very serious issue’

Val McDermid also fears the clause relating to performances could result in real hate crime being trivialised.

“It’s a very serious issue that’s causing people very serious fear in their lives,” she said.

Janey Godley has finally left Twitter after being scunnered by the level of abuse and horrendous insults she gets on a daily basis on the platform.

Comedian Janey Godley. Image: Jamie Williamson.

“That’s the kind of hate speech, frankly, I would like to see the back of.”

The law says material used for “stirring up hatred” can be spread through the spoken word, the written word or by electronic communications.

This can include forwarding or repeating the material.

And police have pledged to investigate every complaint.

However, the force said: “Police Scotland is not instructing officers to target actors, comedians, or any other people or groups.”

Conversation