How families can still swim at the Dundee Olympia this Easter despite leisure and toddler pools staying shut

Family fun swim sessions will be held at the Olympia in Dundee this Easter – despite the ongoing closure of the leisure and toddler pools.

The pools have been shut since the beginning of February for repairs after a metal rod fell near swimmers and issues were found with the red flume.

That happened less than two months after the Olympia had reopened to the public following a two-year closure for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

It has now been confirmed the leisure and toddler pools will remain shut into the Easter break, which begins next Friday.

However, Leisure and Culture Dundee (LCD) is organising family fun sessions in the competition pools – which remain in use – during the first week of the holidays (full details below).

‘Good progress being made’ on repairs to Olympia leisure and toddler pools

A joint statement from LCD and Dundee City Council said: “Work is progressing to rectify the issues which have resulted in the ongoing closure of the leisure and toddler pools at Olympia.

“Everything possible is being done in preparation for the reopening of the facilities.

“There are a range of contractors on site just now dealing with the issues which have led to the current closure.

“The works require specialist skills and equipment, and timescales can be impacted by availability of resources and material lead-in times.

“Unfortunately, while good progress is being made, the leisure and toddler pools won’t reopen in time for the start of the Easter holidays.

“Leisure and Culture Dundee is instead launching a programme of family fun swim sessions at Olympia, details of which can be found on the Olympia website.”

The statement added: “The council and Leisure and Culture Dundee would like to thank people for their patience as we appreciate how frustrating this closure has been for the public.

“The two bodies continue to be in ongoing discussions about the situation and elected members are being regularly informed about how the works are advancing.

“We will provide a public update on reopening as soon as we can. Ensuring the safe opening of the pools is of the highest priority.

“Other facilities at Olympia including the training/competition pool, gym and group exercise activity room are open as normal.”

Details of Easter family fun sessions at Olympia

The fun sessions are taking place from Saturday March 30 to Sunday April 7, between 10am and 4pm each day.

The middle activity pool will be set to a depth of 1.4m for younger users.

The main 25m pool with a depth of 1.8m will have lanes and open areas for more experienced swimmers.

A family ticket (two adults and three children) costs £12.

Adults cost £4 and children £3.10.

No booking is required.

The Olympia has experienced a litany of issues since reopening to the public on December 18, including further rust being found, a men’s toilet cubicle being out of action for months, and the river rapids closing for 17 days.

At the beginning of March, after growing angry at the latest issues in the centre, council leader John Alexander said he wanted an independent probe into what had gone wrong.