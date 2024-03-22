Dundee Woman taken to hospital after car lands on roof in Dundee crash Police were called to Riverside Drive just before 2pm on Friday. By James Simpson March 22 2024, 2:40pm March 22 2024, 2:40pm Share Woman taken to hospital after car lands on roof in Dundee crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4929298/riverside-drive-crash-car-roof/ Copy Link The scene of the crash on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A woman has been taken to hospital after a car landed on its roof in a Dundee crash. Police and paramedics were called to Riverside Drive shortly before 2pm on Friday, near the Tesco Extra store. The road is shut with traffic building up on surrounding streets. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.45pm on Friday, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Riverside Drive, Dundee. “One woman has been taken to Ninewells Hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.”