Woman taken to hospital after car lands on roof in Dundee crash

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car landed on its roof in a Dundee crash.

Police and paramedics were called to Riverside Drive shortly before 2pm on Friday, near the Tesco Extra store.

The road is shut with traffic building up on surrounding streets.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.45pm on Friday, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Riverside Drive, Dundee.

“One woman has been taken to Ninewells Hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.”