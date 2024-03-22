Fife restaurant says ‘large technical issue’ to blame for delayed customer refunds after closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife restaurant says ‘large technical issue’ to blame for delayed customer refunds after closure

Several Boat Brae customers claim they are still owed money for gift vouchers.

By Andrew Robson
Boat Brae sign as the Fife restaurant blames voucher refund delays on a techincal issue
The Newport restaurant closed in Febuary. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Fife restaurant says a “large technical issue” is to blame for a delay in issuing refunds to customers after its closure.

Boat Brae in Newport shut on February 19 after a “difficult decision” from the Beaton family, who ran the venue.

The venue vowed to refund unused gift vouchers.

But more than a month on, several customers have told The Courier they have still not had their money – despite receiving an email on March 4 stating refunds were being processed.

Boat Brae email conformation amid voucher dispute
An email customers received on March 4. Image: Supplied

Customer Alison Watt said: “An automatic email came through shortly after the restaurant closed.

“It said I would receive the money back in my account within three to five working days – however I’ve not received anything back yet.

“I’ve tried to contact Boat Brae about the issue but I just got an automated reply telling me the restaurant is now closed.”

Aileen Cameron is due £60 from the Newport venue.

Boat Brae working with provider to resolve refund issues

She says she is “disappointed” with the lack of communication from the restaurant since its closure.

Several other customers have raised similar issues.

In a lengthy statement, Boat Brae said “it always was and remains to be our intention of repaying all valid vouchers” but explained it had experienced “a large technical issue outside our control”.

The restaurant says it has been working with the voucher provider to resolve the problem.

Boat Brae says the intention still remains to refund the vouchers
Boat Brae says the intention still remains to refund the vouchers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The statement said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this situation may have caused.

“As we are now waiting for more information, we cannot say when this situation will be resolved.

“Please be assured that we are trying our best to get things sorted out as soon as possible and all valid vouchers will be refunded as initially announced.

“We aim to keep all those who are impacted updated on a regular basis.”

Conversation