Fife restaurant says ‘large technical issue’ to blame for delayed customer refunds after closure

A Fife restaurant says a “large technical issue” is to blame for a delay in issuing refunds to customers after its closure.

Boat Brae in Newport shut on February 19 after a “difficult decision” from the Beaton family, who ran the venue.

The venue vowed to refund unused gift vouchers.

But more than a month on, several customers have told The Courier they have still not had their money – despite receiving an email on March 4 stating refunds were being processed.

Customer Alison Watt said: “An automatic email came through shortly after the restaurant closed.

“It said I would receive the money back in my account within three to five working days – however I’ve not received anything back yet.

“I’ve tried to contact Boat Brae about the issue but I just got an automated reply telling me the restaurant is now closed.”

Aileen Cameron is due £60 from the Newport venue.

Boat Brae working with provider to resolve refund issues

She says she is “disappointed” with the lack of communication from the restaurant since its closure.

Several other customers have raised similar issues.

In a lengthy statement, Boat Brae said “it always was and remains to be our intention of repaying all valid vouchers” but explained it had experienced “a large technical issue outside our control”.

The restaurant says it has been working with the voucher provider to resolve the problem.

The statement said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this situation may have caused.

“As we are now waiting for more information, we cannot say when this situation will be resolved.

“Please be assured that we are trying our best to get things sorted out as soon as possible and all valid vouchers will be refunded as initially announced.

“We aim to keep all those who are impacted updated on a regular basis.”