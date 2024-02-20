Newport waterfront bar and restaurant shuts with immediate effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newport waterfront bar and restaurant shuts with immediate effect

All bookings have been cancelled at the family-run business.

By Andrew Robson
Boat Brae in Newport.
Boat Brae in Newport has announced it has closed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A popular waterfront bar and restaurant in Newport has closed.

All bookings have been cancelled at Boat Brae as bosses made the “difficult decision” to shut the family-run business.

A post on social media from owners Alan, Moira and Fiona Beaton explained that rising costs and difficulty recovering from a devastating fire contributed to the decision.

‘Difficult decision’ to close Boat Brae

The post read: “It is with regret that Boat Brae is announcing its immediate closure.

“Since opening our doors in July 2019, we have seen some great successes and created some wonderful dining experiences.

“These unfortunately, however, were accompanied by a global pandemic and a subsequent economic downturn.

“While consumer habits have changed, the costs of goods and overheads have increased.

“All of this, in combination with challenges posed by local infrastructure and the aftermath of an extensive fire has led us to make this difficult decision.”

Boat Brae owners Fiona Beaton, Alan Beaton and Moira Beaton.
Boat Brae owners Fiona, Alan and Moira Beaton pictured in January 2024. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson

The Gastropub shut in July 2022 after a blaze destroyed its interior.

It reopened in December of that year after a major refurbishment.

Newport waterfront bar and restaurant closes

The post added: “We would like to sincerely thank the staff who, over the years, have shown their dedication and hard work at Boat Brae.

“Everybody played a part in making it the success it was, and we are sure the current team will be sorely missed.

“We would like to thank the numerous guests who showed such appreciation for the food, location and team.

“In particular we would like to thank our regulars, who loyally visited us, making it become a fun, local hub.”

Customers with outstanding gift vouchers will be contacted with instructions to claim back the voucher amount.

Conversation