Newport waterfront bar and restaurant shuts with immediate effect

A popular waterfront bar and restaurant in Newport has closed.

All bookings have been cancelled at Boat Brae as bosses made the “difficult decision” to shut the family-run business.

A post on social media from owners Alan, Moira and Fiona Beaton explained that rising costs and difficulty recovering from a devastating fire contributed to the decision.

‘Difficult decision’ to close Boat Brae

The post read: “It is with regret that Boat Brae is announcing its immediate closure.

“Since opening our doors in July 2019, we have seen some great successes and created some wonderful dining experiences.

“These unfortunately, however, were accompanied by a global pandemic and a subsequent economic downturn.

“While consumer habits have changed, the costs of goods and overheads have increased.

“All of this, in combination with challenges posed by local infrastructure and the aftermath of an extensive fire has led us to make this difficult decision.”

The Gastropub shut in July 2022 after a blaze destroyed its interior.

It reopened in December of that year after a major refurbishment.

Newport waterfront bar and restaurant closes

The post added: “We would like to sincerely thank the staff who, over the years, have shown their dedication and hard work at Boat Brae.

“Everybody played a part in making it the success it was, and we are sure the current team will be sorely missed.

“We would like to thank the numerous guests who showed such appreciation for the food, location and team.

“In particular we would like to thank our regulars, who loyally visited us, making it become a fun, local hub.”

Customers with outstanding gift vouchers will be contacted with instructions to claim back the voucher amount.