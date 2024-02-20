We loved our visit to the Boat Brae in Newport and I’m gutted it’s closing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We loved our visit to the Boat Brae in Newport and I’m gutted it’s closing

The Boat Brae in Newport gets top marks from food and drink journalist, Joanna, ahead of closure.

The Boat Brae restaurant in Newport has announced its closure. How did we find it on our review earlier this month? Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
The Boat Brae restaurant in Newport has announced its closure. How did we find it on our review earlier this month? Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

We visited the Boat Brae in Newport for a review this month, with no idea that it would be closing in a matter of weeks.

The popular eatery is a short drive across the river from Dundee in Newport-on-Tay.

A family-owned business, the restaurant is known for its beautiful view out across the water.

Though we had heard some mixed reviews, we were delighted by the warm welcome we received in the restaurant’s bar area.

Swiftly guided upstairs through the stylish interior, we were seated at a comfortable booth.

We noted that it was pretty quiet for a Thursday evening, but everyone around us seemed to be enjoying themselves.

From the minute we sat down, to the minute we left, the staff were attentive – topping up our waters, checking on us and suggesting dishes from the menu.

Boat Brae in Newport offers cracking starters

I am a savoury girl through and through and I’d always rather order a starter than a dessert.

There were a range of options on offer at Boat Brae, but sadly one or two of them were missing.

The deliciously crispy fishcakes at Boat Brae.

My colleague Morven and I went for the salmon fishcake (£9) and duck liver parfait (£9).

Morven described her fishcakes has “amazing”. Even myself, not a fishcake fan in the slightest, thought these looked and tasted spectacular.

With a perfectly crispy coating, these weren’t at all the mushy fishcakes of my childhood.

The filling was moist without being soggy, and the citrus flavour came through well.

Duck liver parfait started the meal off right on our Boat Brae review.

I went for duck liver parfait, which came with a sweet chutney and plenty of crostini.

This was rich and tasted divine. The crostini was lovely – crisped well but not burnt – the perfect vessel for the creamy parfait.

The dish was also well-presented.

This was a big portion and had I been with a fellow meat eater, I’d have been grateful for someone to help me finish it off.

‘Oh so tender ox cheek was melt in the mouth’

If we thought the starters were good at Boat Brae, we were in for a surprise with our mains.

These were, frankly, outstanding.

My date went for the sea bass (£18.90). This came on a bed of celeriac mash, with green beans, shallots, baby spinach, with a smear of a creamy white wine sauce.

The generous portion of seabass hit the spot for Morven at the Boat Brae, Newport.

This was another hit for pescetarian Morven. A generous portion, the sea bass was delicious.

She was grateful that the buttery sauce wasn’t sickly, as she has experienced that before when ordering fish elsewhere.

The veg was well-cooked, neither soggy nor underdone.

My main was the braised ox cheek (£19.90) served with creamy mash, baby carrot and a moreish black garlic and parmesan sauce.

The waiter recommended this to me and I am very glad I took his advice.

I am often laughed out the kitchen when I reveal that I really don’t like mashed potatoes.

Perhaps that is another hangover from childhood experiences. But it is safe to say, I will rarely eat more than a few forkfuls of mash willingly.

At Boat Brae, however, I couldn’t get enough.

It was unbelievably smooth and creamy, the perfect pairing to the oh so tender ox cheek which was melt in the mouth.

I hate to use that perhaps overused phrase, but it truly was.

Joanna loved her braised ox cheek main from The Boat Brae, Newport.

The ox cheek fell apart with the gentlest nudge of my fork and there was nothing tough about it.

There was a lovely sweetness to the crispy, caramelised edge of the carrots, and the accompanying sauce was very flavourful.

Did dessert wow us on our review of Boat Brae in Newport?

Coerced into a pudding by my date, we ordered the seasonal fruit crumble (£7) and chocolate torte (£7.30).

The torte was very rich, paired with a delicious sauce and ice cream.

We were grateful for the slighter portion, as a giant slab of chocolate dessert can often be off-putting.

The decadent chocolate torte at Boat Brae, Newport.

Though we shared both desserts, my favourite was by far the crumble. Crimble crumble, anyone?

The sharpness of the fruit (apple and blackberry for us, though they change this seasonally) was an adventure for the senses.

This dish perfectly combined sweet and sour flavours, topped off with a sweet crumble crust that wasn’t overcooked.

The seasonable fruit crumble at Boat Brae, Newport.

Verdict

Absolutely nothing was amiss on our visit to Boat Brae.

The staff were attentive – not to mention patient and accommodating when Morven realised she had ordered the wrong wine – and the food, marvellous.

We both felt that the dishes were excellent value for money. We would have paid higher prices for the quality they served us.

I’m still daydreaming about that ox cheek to this day.

Boat Brae, we’re sad to see you go.

Information:

Address: 2-14 Boat Brae, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8EX

Tel: 01382 540540

Website: https://www.boatbrae.com/

Price: £84 for one soft drink, one glass of wine, two starters, two mains and two desserts

Scores:

Food: 5/5
Service: 5/5
Surroundings: 5/5

Conversation