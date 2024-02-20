Proclaimers back Fife charity hub set up after death of Ballingry teen Callam

The Proclaimers have backed a Fife charity following the death of a teenager from Ballingry.

The singing duo posted on Twitter/X in support of Tartan Talkers, a mental health awareness charity that launched a new hub in Dunfermline on Saturday.

The space was opened by friends of Callam Coyle, who died aged 19 in September, after they raised more than £4,000 for the charity in a memorial football match.

Callam’s mum Michelle said: “This is going to help others and because it is a younger age group supporting it maybe younger people will listen and feel comfortable getting help.

“Callam’s friends are doing it to keep his memory alive.

“They are doing it for Callam and this is their way of showing him that they love him.

“I think they also want to look after me for him.

“We also lost my brother [Michael Blake] to suicide in October 2021.

“I know Callam struggled after that.

“If there had been something like Tartan Talkers near here and local, and if it was seen as something for younger boys, he would have went.

“If anyone thinks they need help, I would say ‘don’t close yourself up’.

“I would tell them to speak to their parents, to speak to somebody.

“And I would just give them a cuddle – I wish I could do that for Callam.”

Proclaimers back Dunfermline charity hub after death of Callam, 19

Callam’s friends Tony McDonald, Alfie McDonald, Todd Lochlin and Finlay Ness, as well as Callam’s brother, Camryn, say they will continue to raise money in his memory.

Tony, 19, told The Courier: “Callam was my best pal from when we were at nursery.

“When everything happened me and some other friends came up with the idea of holding a charity football match.

“Tartan Talkers had just opened a club in Ballingry and I decided the money would go to them.

“It is amazing, it was one of the best things I have done and I am planning to do more.”

The groundworker from Ballingry added: “It was great that The Proclaimers shared it, it was great to get it out there.

“I would say that Tartan Talkers as a whole has helped the area we live in as a lot of younger folk do know them.

“Younger guys know of Tartan Talkers and know it is somewhere they can go.”

Jackie Walls of Tartan Talkers said: “The boys who opened the hub were unbelievable, I felt so proud of them.

“We actually contacted The Proclaimers’ manager, Kenny, about it.

“I asked if they could share it at 10pm at night and it was online the following morning.

“It speaks volumes about what kind of people they are.

“They want to get the word out about mental health awareness, they are doing their bit.”

The Proclaimers’ Craig and Charlie Reid added: “We are very privileged to be able to back Tartan Talkers in their invaluable and important work”.

A song written by Jackie to benefit Tartan Talkers is also in the works with the band.

More information about the Dunfermline hub will be made available on the charity’s website.