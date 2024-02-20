Proclaimers back Fife charity hub set up after death of Ballingry teen Callam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Proclaimers back Fife charity hub set up after death of Ballingry teen Callam

Callam Coyle's mum Michelle hopes the facility will encourage young people to get help.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Proclaimers, right, have supported mental health awareness charity Tartan Talkers following the death of Callam Coyle, left.
The Proclaimers have supported mental health awareness charity Tartan Talkers following the death of Callam Coyle. Image: Michelle Coyle/Murdo MacLeod

The Proclaimers have backed a Fife charity following the death of a teenager from Ballingry.

The singing duo posted on Twitter/X in support of Tartan Talkers, a mental health awareness charity that launched a new hub in Dunfermline on Saturday.

The space was opened by friends of Callam Coyle, who died aged 19 in September, after they raised more than £4,000 for the charity in a memorial football match.

Callam’s mum Michelle said: “This is going to help others and because it is a younger age group supporting it maybe younger people will listen and feel comfortable getting help.

“Callam’s friends are doing it to keep his memory alive.

Callam Coyle died in September last year. Image: Michelle Coyle

“They are doing it for Callam and this is their way of showing him that they love him.

“I think they also want to look after me for him.

“We also lost my brother [Michael Blake] to suicide in October 2021.

“I know Callam struggled after that.

“If there had been something like Tartan Talkers near here and local, and if it was seen as something for younger boys, he would have went.

“If anyone thinks they need help, I would say ‘don’t close yourself up’.

“I would tell them to speak to their parents, to speak to somebody.

“And I would just give them a cuddle – I wish I could do that for Callam.”

Proclaimers back Dunfermline charity hub after death of Callam, 19

Callam’s friends Tony McDonald, Alfie McDonald, Todd Lochlin and Finlay Ness, as well as Callam’s brother, Camryn, say they will continue to raise money in his memory.

Tony, 19, told The Courier: “Callam was my best pal from when we were at nursery.

“When everything happened me and some other friends came up with the idea of holding a charity football match.

“Tartan Talkers had just opened a club in Ballingry and I decided the money would go to them.

“It is amazing, it was one of the best things I have done and I am planning to do more.”

Callam on a holiday last year. Image: Michelle Coyle

The groundworker from Ballingry added: “It was great that The Proclaimers shared it, it was great to get it out there.

“I would say that Tartan Talkers as a whole has helped the area we live in as a lot of younger folk do know them.

“Younger guys know of Tartan Talkers and know it is somewhere they can go.”

The Proclaimers have backed the Fife charity. Image: Murdo MacLeod

Jackie Walls of Tartan Talkers said: “The boys who opened the hub were unbelievable, I felt so proud of them.

“We actually contacted The Proclaimers’ manager, Kenny, about it.

“I asked if they could share it at 10pm at night and it was online the following morning.

“It speaks volumes about what kind of people they are.

“They want to get the word out about mental health awareness, they are doing their bit.”

The Proclaimers’ Craig and Charlie Reid added: “We are very privileged to be able to back Tartan Talkers in their invaluable and important work”.

A song written by Jackie to benefit Tartan Talkers is also in the works with the band.

More information about the Dunfermline hub will be made available on the charity’s website.

Conversation