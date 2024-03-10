The Bothy: Perfect spot for relaxed family dinner in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The Bothy: Perfect spot for relaxed family dinner in St Andrews

What made The Bothy in St Andrews such a great spot for a family meal out?

What did our restaurant reviewer think on her visit to The Bothy, St Andrews? Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
What did our restaurant reviewer think on her visit to The Bothy, St Andrews? Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Cat Thomson

When dining out with children, you can sometimes feel limited to the usual fast food outlets – not always appealing to the whole family!

The children’s menu at The Bothy caught my eye as it offered something a bit different to the usual chicken nugget type meal, so we decided to book an early evening slot to try it out.

Arriving at The Bothy, pretty lights twinkled round the door. There were outside seats set up, but a chilly February evening was not the time to try them out.

The Bothy St Andrews is cosy and inviting

We enjoyed a warm greeting and were shown to our table, which was a cosy booth with velvet seats and scatter cushions in bright contrasting colours.

We loved the botanical theme that ran throughout the restaurant. This included the wallpaper, the soft furnishings and dried flower posies on the tables.

The atmosphere inside was inviting. Though it wasn’t busy that early, we weren’t the only table with children in for dinner, along with some other bigger groups.

A cheery server brought over paper and crayons to entertain the kids with and, once they had decided on their choices, they settled down to scribbling.

What was the food like on our review of The Bothy, St Andrews?

The kids’ menu featured some more unusual dishes, such as haggis – with a veggie option, too – or pan-roasted chicken, but both our boys opted for haddock and chips.

Not a chicken nugget in sight! The children’s three-course meal seemed good value at £12, and they again both picked hummus with bread, carrot and cucumber for a starter.

I only had eyes for the butternut squash and feta Wellington (£16) for my main.

I decided against a starter, opting instead for a side of charred Tenderstem with toasted almonds (£5).

I’d already seen the dessert menu and knew I’d be ordering something from it!

My husband was swithering between the Bothy burger and fish and chips but, trusting that he’d probably get to taste a bit of the kids’ meals, he went for the burger (£17).

He did want a starter though. And the soup of the day (£6), butternut squash, chilli and coconut, beat the likes of chicken liver pate or the pork and black pudding Scotch egg.

The interior of The Bothy, St Andrews, had a lovely botanical theme throughout. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Drinks-wise, my husband had Pepsi Max (£3.25) and the children chose diluting orange (£1.20).

I’d spotted an unusual soft drink, roasted pineapple soda (£3.25), and had to try it. It was very refreshing, not too sweet, with an almost smoky herbal aftertaste. Very unusual and our server recommended the pink grapefruit soda, too.

The starters arrived promptly, and the hummus was plated beautifully, with fluffy poppy-seeded bread accompanying the flavourful hummus.

A roasted chickpea garnish and a minty drizzle completed the dish. The server apologised that there were no carrots, but there were no complaints.

The soup was velvety and warm, with a slight heat from the chilli coming through the butternut and coconut.

The smoked salt butter accompanying the soft bread was an extra touch, and there was not a morsel of hummus or soup left.

Was butternut Wellington a hit at The Bothy, St Andrews?

Our mains followed and this time my butternut Wellington won the prize for the prettiest plate.

The deep red wine sauce stood out against the roasted parsnips and buttery winter greens.

The butternut squash and feta wellington was a hit on our The Bothy St Andrews review. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The rich, honeyed butternut squash in the Wellington was the stand-out of the meal for me, married perfectly with the savoury lentil and feta mixture and surrounding flaky pastry.

It’s one of the tastiest veggie main courses I’ve enjoyed in a long time.

There was Tenderstem on my plate so, had I known this, I wouldn’t have ordered extra! However, we all tried some of the side dish, which was complemented by crunchy toasted almonds.

My husband said the burger was well-cooked and juicy, and he particularly enjoyed the caramelised onion chutney and extra-crispy fries.

The Bothy burger. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He would have liked some salad on the plate, too, though there was lettuce and tomato in the burger bun.

Haddock and chips went down a treat with the kids, with the batter on the fish light and crispy, and the chip shop-style chips crispy outside and fluffy inside.

One child loved the mushy peas, while the other generously said I could have his wee pot of them after his first taste – not a pea fan!

Dessert made for the ‘perfect winter warmer’

I had to have dessert – I’d spotted the cherry Bakewell tart (£8) and nothing else would do.

I loved the crisp tart, nutty frangipane and the cherry jam hidden inside.

The cherry bakewell tart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The spiced custard was a perfect winter warmer and, though I hadn’t expected vanilla ice cream too, it was a welcome addition.

Despite not knowing what a dark chocolate delice (£7) was, my husband took a chance.

The dark chocolate delice, decadent and delicious. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He was rewarded with a decadent chocolate mousse-like pudding, with a crunchy dry roasted peanut crumb and silky salted caramel.

And a generous serving of sweet, creamy vanilla ice cream each rounded things off nicely for our boys.

The verdict

All in all, we had a great night out and left feeling full and happy.

I would have scored the food higher, but some elements on our main course plates could have done with being warmer, such as the kids’ mushy peas and my roasted parsnip – though this didn’t detract too much from the experience, and everything was tasty.

There was a bit of a lull before the staff cleared away our main plates and sorted out the desserts.

We weren’t in a rush to leave, but we were conscious that more adult-only tables had sat down and might not appreciate hearing kids’ Pokemon discussions.

The staff were enthusiastic, kind and helpful, and were great with our children. We felt welcomed and loved the ambience of The Bothy – and we’ll definitely be back. I need to try that pink grapefruit soda!

Information

Address: 3 Church Square, St Andrews, KY16 9NN

T: 01334 477422

W: bothystandrews.co.uk

Price: £106.10 for a starter, two mains, one side, two desserts, four soft drinks and two children’s three-course meals. A 10% service charge was added to the bill.

Scores:

Food: 4/5
Service: 4/5
Surroundings: 4.5/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

More from Food & Drink

For this Drive-Thru Review, Sarah Rankin joins Joanna to test out the offering from Forbes of Kingennie.
What does Perthshire MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin think of Forbes of Kingennie restaurant?
Sour Power Vinegars has launched their first product, fire cider, from the minds of Kirriemuir couple Nikcy and Alan Knox. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Meet the Kirriemuir couple brewing 'health vinegar' in an old Angus bank
Food at Haute Dolci, Perth.
Haute Dolci: Fair City's newest brunch spot is like 'nowhere else in Perth'
The fifth generation of the Italian family gelateria is raring to go at Jannettas in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Family life in St Andrews’ busiest ice cream shop: ‘Jannettas is basically like the…
The best places to eat and drink on a day in Cupar, including the Greenhouse Bar & Grill, with their huge Dirty Burgers. Image: Greenhouse Bar and Grill.
The best places to eat and drink in and around Cupar
Plenty of excited foodies showed up to the launch event of Cupp bubble tea in Dundee, including Daisy Smith and Sam Donnelly. Image: Paul Reid.
Could 'boba' replace coffee? First look - and taste - as Cupp bubble tea…
Rising Star, Archie Renton, opened up his own Italian espresso bar in St Andrews, Palompo's Italian Expresso bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Palompo's 22-year-old founder is following in family's footsteps with St Andrews espresso bar
The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 will take place at The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, next month. Image: Supplied.
Star chefs reveal their mouthwatering menus for the Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024
The Dormy at Gleneagles Hotel
The Dormy at Gleneagles Hotel is the best of casual luxury
On this edition of the Drive-Thru Review, we test the offering from new 'Instagrammable' Dundee coffee shop Höfn.
Is new 'Instagrammable' Dundee coffee shop Höfn worth the hype?

Conversation