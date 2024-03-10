Angus bin changes: Shake-up branded ‘bonkers’ as readers react to 3-month delay

Angus Council’s kerbside recycling shake-up has been branded “bonkers” after it emerged the controversial scheme has been delayed until the summer.

Bin collection changes aimed at saving the council £500,000 a year were due to be introduced in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie this month.

But we revealed the programme has been pushed back to June.

Waste chiefs have still to decide the location of almost 200 community glass recycling points.

Extra recycling bin added for households

A ban on glass in household bins has proved one of the most contentious aspects of the new scheme.

Residents will also get a new bin for carboard and paper only.

It will be be collected on alternate fortnights and the current grey recycling bin will be for cans and plastic only.

And councillors backed a policy not to empty purple general waste bins if binmen find they contain too much recyclable material.

One reader labelled that idea “airy-fairy”.

“Angus Council legal services know that in court that rule will not be upheld,” they said.

“What is too much to one employee is not to another. It is too airy-fairy to interpretation.

“Angus Council must quantify what is too much. This could be in cubic capacity or weight but too much is open to too many opinions.

“They are clearly banking on not being taken to court but I do hope a rich person or a fund me page does take the council to judicial review.

“Even better – councillors DO YOUR JOB! Do not accept such un-quantifiable nonsense in a policy document.”

Glass recycling changes under fire

The glass ban is a talking point among critics.

One commenter said: “For goodness sake a lot of people will be unable to travel to deposit glass in a bin – either they don’t have a car and therefore could not carry a large amount of glass items or if they do have a car then the environment would not be saved!

“I certainly will not travel to deposit glass elsewhere even though I have a car.”

Another wrote: “Stopping the very successful kerbside glass collection is the most bonkers of decisions.”

“So to help save the environment they want us to destroy it by (probably) driving to a glass bin to dispose of any glass we have,” said another.

Concerns have also been raised over the addition of another recycling bin.

“At the moment it is difficult for elderly and infirm people and also (the) disabled to negotiate around all the bins which are now left sitting on the pavements in places all year round all over the town,” posted one reader.

“So do they think it makes sense to put MORE bins on the roadside to make it an even a bigger hazard for these people?”

Another wrote: “Needs to be more consultation with the residents of Angus – not just on this matter.

“It’s clear to see budgets are tight but these types of decisions don’t help when accessibility, inclusion and common sense are thrown out of the window.”

What do Angus Council say about the delay?

The hold-up means the scheme will not be fully implemented until spring 2025.

Montrose and Brechin are now scheduled to follow in the autumn.

Forfar, Kirriemuir and Sidlaw will be the final phase.

A council spokesperson said: “The changes to the timeline are to allow for feedback from residents as to where they think the new glass recycling points should be situated and for further communications around the overall changes to take place.”

And the recent budget-setting meeting highlighted the challenges the council knows it might face.

Waste collection and disposal is the third largest budget cost.

“Several of these initiatives rely on behavioural change from both staff and members of the public,” said a budget statement.

“This requires strong leadership from officers and elected members to deliver the transformation in practice.”