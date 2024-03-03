Haute Dolci: Fair City’s newest brunch spot is like ‘nowhere else in Perth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Haute Dolci: Fair City’s newest brunch spot is like ‘nowhere else in Perth’

The Fair City's latest talking point really is much more than just a tasty spot for indulging in a sweet treat.

Food at Haute Dolci, Perth.
A fine brunch selection at Haute Dolci in Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Haute Dolci is the latest venue to roll into Perth, and I couldn’t wait to visit for a review.

It has been the talking point of the Fair City since it opened earlier this month, providing the people of Perth with a mix of sweet and savoury treats.

It is exciting that the brand has decided to set up its second store in Perth, with its first located in Edinburgh.

While the classy dessert parlour is new to Perth, boss Omaan Javid isn’t new to the dessert market.

Caramel Express opened in August 2020 on South Methven Street nearby, with Omaan working as manager from day one.

It’s clear Haute Dolci is a level up.]

Haute Dolci Perth ‘exudes luxury’ on review

While both businesses cater to customers keen to satisfy a sweet tooth, Haute Dolci offers an all-round dining experience, compared to the primarily takeaway-orientated firm along the road.

Haute Dolci in Perth.
Haute Dolci opened in early February. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Walking in, the environment is like nowhere else in Perth.

The eatery opened last month after an extensive renovation to a shop unit which had been empty for some time, and no expense has been spared.

Seating up to 60 guests, the marbled surroundings and moody lighting exude the luxury feel bosses are aiming for.

Inside the restaurant.
The restaurant is decorated with teal furnishings. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

We took a seat by the fire and perused the menu.

Since moving to Perth, I’ve felt that there is a significant gap in the market for a late-night cafe. Finding out the brunch menu extends late into the evening was a very pleasant surprise, and a novelty we just couldn’t resist.

There is a novelty of popping into a cafe on a weeknight and being able to get brunch.

Haute Dolci Perth is a ‘level up’

My partner opted for the spicy hash (£11.20).

Spicy hash at Haute Dolci in Perth.
The spicy hash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Beautifully stacked on a crispy toasted brioche were hash browns and fried eggs, daintily garnished with some greenery and a spicy hollandaise sauce.

The care put into the presentation was unquestionable. It was one of these stunningly arranged dishes that almost appeared better suited for social media than stomachs – but that’s where every morsel made it.

The plate was delicious, as well balanced as it was stacked.

On the side, he paired the dish with a Cafe de Vanilla milkshake (£6.60).

The Cafe de Vanilla milkshake at Haute Dolci.
The Cafe de Vanilla milkshake. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He can’t say no to a milkshake and said that’s the most he’s ever paid for one.

Scanning the options, it’s hard not to think of the iconic $5 milkshake scene in Quentin Tarantino classic Pulp Fiction.

But his reaction mirrored John Travolta’s as Vincent Vega – profane, wry approval.

Scrambled egg croissant a tasty choice on Haute Dolci review

I myself chose the little egg-citing (£10.50) on my Haute Dolci Perth review. A soft croissant complete with scrambled egg, spicy hollandaise sauce, melted cheese and sautéed pepper arrived and I simply couldn’t wait to dig in.

Little egg-citing .
The little egg-citing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The sweetness of the croissant combined with the savoury egg was delightful and exactly what I was after.

The restaurant did not scrimp on scrambled eggs, with it spilling out from the croissant. The portion overall was quite dainty – but I imagine that is so you can make room for pudding.

I also decided to opt for a milkshake, never being able to resist when I spot Lotus Biscoff on the menu.

I decided a milkshake would combine both a drink and a dessert due to the Lotus Biscoff blend (£7.70) being topped with a crumbling of Biscoff biscuit and plenty of sauce.

Lotus Biscoff blend milkshake at Haute Dolci.
The Lotus Biscoff blend milkshake. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It was absolutely delicious and the most luxurious milkshake I have ever had. It was rich in flavour and sadly meant I could not make room for a bigger pudding – but hey, milkshakes count as dessert right?

This one certainly did at least. In the future, I’ll ensure I’m more prepared to sample a cake or waffle.

There is a vast selection to choose from, from brioche to waffles, to cookie dough. Those with a sweet tooth will not be left disappointed.

The verdict

There is simply no other place quite like Haute Dolci in Perth. The venue is elegant inside and you feel that you are not sitting in the city centre but rather on the continent.

Staff were incredibly efficient and it is clear that the excitement of the restaurant has not worn off just yet – with each member of staff providing service with a smile.

From the friendly atmosphere to the delicious selection of food, Haute Dolci has a lot to offer Perth and is the ideal spot for indulging in both sweet and savoury.

Information

Address: Haute Dolci, 226-232 High Street, Perth, PH1 5PA

Tel: 01738 718627

Website: hautedolci.co.uk/stores/perth/

Price: £36 for two main courses and two milkshakes

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5
Service: 5/5
Surrounding: 4.5/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

