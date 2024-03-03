Haute Dolci: Fair City’s newest brunch spot is like ‘nowhere else in Perth’

Haute Dolci is the latest venue to roll into Perth, and I couldn’t wait to visit for a review.

It has been the talking point of the Fair City since it opened earlier this month, providing the people of Perth with a mix of sweet and savoury treats.

It is exciting that the brand has decided to set up its second store in Perth, with its first located in Edinburgh.

While the classy dessert parlour is new to Perth, boss Omaan Javid isn’t new to the dessert market.

Caramel Express opened in August 2020 on South Methven Street nearby, with Omaan working as manager from day one.

It’s clear Haute Dolci is a level up.]

Haute Dolci Perth ‘exudes luxury’ on review

While both businesses cater to customers keen to satisfy a sweet tooth, Haute Dolci offers an all-round dining experience, compared to the primarily takeaway-orientated firm along the road.

Walking in, the environment is like nowhere else in Perth.

The eatery opened last month after an extensive renovation to a shop unit which had been empty for some time, and no expense has been spared.

Seating up to 60 guests, the marbled surroundings and moody lighting exude the luxury feel bosses are aiming for.

We took a seat by the fire and perused the menu.

Since moving to Perth, I’ve felt that there is a significant gap in the market for a late-night cafe. Finding out the brunch menu extends late into the evening was a very pleasant surprise, and a novelty we just couldn’t resist.

There is a novelty of popping into a cafe on a weeknight and being able to get brunch.

Haute Dolci Perth is a ‘level up’

My partner opted for the spicy hash (£11.20).

Beautifully stacked on a crispy toasted brioche were hash browns and fried eggs, daintily garnished with some greenery and a spicy hollandaise sauce.

The care put into the presentation was unquestionable. It was one of these stunningly arranged dishes that almost appeared better suited for social media than stomachs – but that’s where every morsel made it.

The plate was delicious, as well balanced as it was stacked.

On the side, he paired the dish with a Cafe de Vanilla milkshake (£6.60).

He can’t say no to a milkshake and said that’s the most he’s ever paid for one.

Scanning the options, it’s hard not to think of the iconic $5 milkshake scene in Quentin Tarantino classic Pulp Fiction.

But his reaction mirrored John Travolta’s as Vincent Vega – profane, wry approval.

Scrambled egg croissant a tasty choice on Haute Dolci review

I myself chose the little egg-citing (£10.50) on my Haute Dolci Perth review. A soft croissant complete with scrambled egg, spicy hollandaise sauce, melted cheese and sautéed pepper arrived and I simply couldn’t wait to dig in.

The sweetness of the croissant combined with the savoury egg was delightful and exactly what I was after.

The restaurant did not scrimp on scrambled eggs, with it spilling out from the croissant. The portion overall was quite dainty – but I imagine that is so you can make room for pudding.

I also decided to opt for a milkshake, never being able to resist when I spot Lotus Biscoff on the menu.

I decided a milkshake would combine both a drink and a dessert due to the Lotus Biscoff blend (£7.70) being topped with a crumbling of Biscoff biscuit and plenty of sauce.

It was absolutely delicious and the most luxurious milkshake I have ever had. It was rich in flavour and sadly meant I could not make room for a bigger pudding – but hey, milkshakes count as dessert right?

This one certainly did at least. In the future, I’ll ensure I’m more prepared to sample a cake or waffle.

There is a vast selection to choose from, from brioche to waffles, to cookie dough. Those with a sweet tooth will not be left disappointed.

The verdict

There is simply no other place quite like Haute Dolci in Perth. The venue is elegant inside and you feel that you are not sitting in the city centre but rather on the continent.

Staff were incredibly efficient and it is clear that the excitement of the restaurant has not worn off just yet – with each member of staff providing service with a smile.

From the friendly atmosphere to the delicious selection of food, Haute Dolci has a lot to offer Perth and is the ideal spot for indulging in both sweet and savoury.

Information

Address: Haute Dolci, 226-232 High Street, Perth, PH1 5PA

Tel: 01738 718627

Website: hautedolci.co.uk/stores/perth/

Price: £36 for two main courses and two milkshakes

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 4.5/5

