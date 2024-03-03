£6.9 million Bellwin scheme claim lodged for Angus Storm Babet emergency response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£6.9 million Bellwin scheme claim lodged for Angus Storm Babet emergency response

Angus Council has just lodged the bid for help from the government scheme after the disaster last October.

By Graham Brown
Storm Babet Angus
Storm Babet caused devastation in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council has lodged a £6.9 million claim for government emergency help after the devastation of Storm Babet.

But it is only an interim bid for support from the Bellwin scheme and a final figure could be higher.

The multi-million pound claim emerged during this week’s Angus Council budget-setting meeting.

The Bellwin scheme was set up to help councils with the immediate cost of tackling emergencies and natural disasters.

It is there to reimburse money spent in the immediate aftermath of a major incident.

Hundreds of people had to be rescued from their homes when Brechin bore the brunt of Storm Babet in October.

Family are rescued by crews on a dinghy boat in Brechin.
Storm Babet rescue operation in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

And dozens of families are still living elsewhere because of damage sustained by properties in the River Street area.

Council finance director Ian Lorimer told councillors: “There is a two-stage claim, an interim claim and a final claim.

“We submitted our interim claim about ten days ago.

“That is still being considered by the Scottish Government, but £6.9m was the interim claim figure.”

The council revealed the claim breakdown to be:

  • Infrastructure & Environment Service (Roads) – £6.497m
  • Infrastructure & Environment Service (Other) – £0.139m
  • Other Services – £0.247m
  • Insurance excess – £0.027m

The final claim deadline is June 18.

Emergency costs only

However, Mr Lorimer has already warned councillors the scheme will not pick up the tab for all the damage caused to Angus infrastructure.

Bellwin guidance states: “The scheme is intended to reimburse the cost of local authority actions taken in the immediate phase of an emergency, not those taken as part of the recovery phase.

“The scheme is not intended to fund longer term repairs or costs.

“For the most part actions not taken within one month would be unlikely to be considered immediate.”

Northwaterbridge A92
The A92 at Northwaterbridge and the viaduct cycle path beside it were closed for weeks after Storm Babet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Bellwin window was extended to four months for Angus following the disaster.

But in December, Mr Lorimer warned the scheme would be unlikely to pay for knock-on impacts on rural roads.

It came after complaints about the deterioration of diversion routes because of the closure of bridges at Brechin and North Water near Montrose.

Council recovery fund questions

The official also responded to a claim by Angus opposition leader Derek Wann a pledge of seven-figure council funding had been a “throwaway promise…to save face”.

“Funding promised by the council leader, a £10 million scheme for those whose lives were upended by Storm Babet, may as well have been a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” he said.

Mr Lorimer told the Arbroath Conservative there are still commitments in the council’s finances for Babet recovery.

The budget-setting decision, he said, had changed the make up of where they would come from.

“There is still £5m of general reserve contingency fund available,” he said.

“And there is £5.3m of capital contingency available so those would be the two sums of money we would go to first in the event of further expenditure being required.”

We previously revealed how former council chief executive Margo Williamson was forced to push the Scottish Government for support weeks after the storm.

First Minister Humza Yousaf visited Brechin just days after the disaster.

But Mrs Williamson later sent an angry email to the Scottish Government after a two-week silence over pleas for help from Holyrood.

