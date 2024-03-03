Environmental charity backs bid to save Methil trees from the chop as cycle track works begin

An environmental charity has thrown its weight behind a bid to stop Fife Council from chopping down dozens of trees in Methil.

Clear says it flies in the face of efforts to enhance the area as a petition against the move topped 800 signatures.

Several mature trees along Methilhaven Road are to be felled to make way for a new two-way cycle track.

It’s part of a wider active travel scheme to encourage walking and cycling to the new Leven railway station when it opens in June.

Campaigners have described the idea as “another example of Methil No More”.

And they have called for the trees to be kept.

One of the Methil trees petition signatories commented: “What is this madness?”

Clear secretary Allen Armstrong says the decision follows the felling of several other trees along the route in recent years.

Cycle track ‘should be re-routed’

The charity invested £48,000 on planting at Starkies Woods some years ago as part of its regeneration work.

And further planting is planned for Muiredge, Savoy and Byron Parks.

“All of these were arranged with council co-operation,” said Allen.

“However, there has been no council planting or replanting of trees for many years in Methil and Buckhaven.”

Clear also actively promotes cycling and is in favour of active travel routes.

But Allen said he has repeatedly pointed out the busy Methilhaven Road is not ideal for a cycle track.

He suggested it should be rerouted, either off-road or via quieter streets.

Money ‘better spent elsewhere’

And he added: “While a tiny minority of residents might feel happier with further evolution into a concrete jungle, it was so encouraging to see this response to try and save threatened urban trees.”

Other residents have also expressed concern about the work.

Claire and Grant Ness said: “I just wish they considered the local residents’ opinion instead of us getting a bit paper through the door telling us work was happening.

“If this is for a green environment, why are they taking away perfectly good land?”

And Nicky Smith added: “They say there’s no money to fix the roads we have, yet now they want to put in more!

“I say the money these paths are costing the taxpayer would be better spent elsewhere.”

Methil tree-felling to begin despite petition

The two-way cycle track, along with widened pavements, will run from Levenmouth Academy to Leven town centre.

Junctions and crossings will also be improved as part of the plan.

New trees and vegetation will be planted elsewhere along the route where there is space.

Fife Council service manager Mark Dewar said: “We appreciate the local concerns about this and have been able to slightly amend the design to retain the four mature trees.

“We do still need to fell several other smaller trees in order to deliver the new pathway.

“And this will be carried out before the bird nesting season begins.”