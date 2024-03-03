Environmental charity backs bid to save Methil trees from the chop as cycle track works begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Environmental charity backs bid to save Methil trees from the chop as cycle track works begin

More than 800 people have signed a petition against the move.

By Claire Warrender
Some of those campaigning to save the Methilhaven Road trees
Some of those campaigning to save the Methilhaven Road trees. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

An environmental charity has thrown its weight behind a bid to stop Fife Council from chopping down dozens of trees in Methil.

Clear says it flies in the face of efforts to enhance the area as a petition against the move topped 800 signatures.

Several mature trees along Methilhaven Road are to be felled to make way for a new two-way cycle track.

How the new Methilhaven Road cycle track will look.
How the new Methilhaven Road cycle track will look. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

It’s part of a wider active travel scheme to encourage walking and cycling to the new Leven railway station when it opens in June.

Campaigners have described the idea as “another example of Methil No More”.

And they have called for the trees to be kept.

One of the Methil trees petition signatories commented: “What is this madness?”

Clear secretary Allen Armstrong says the decision follows the felling of several other trees along the route in recent years.

Cycle track ‘should be re-routed’

The charity invested £48,000 on planting at Starkies Woods some years ago as part of its regeneration work.

And further planting is planned for Muiredge, Savoy and Byron Parks.

“All of these were arranged with council co-operation,” said Allen.

Allen Armstrong from environmental charity Clear backs the Methil trees petition.
Allen Armstrong from environmental charity Clear backs the Methil trees petition.

“However, there has been no council planting or replanting of trees for many years in Methil and Buckhaven.”

Clear also actively promotes cycling and is in favour of active travel routes.

But Allen said he has repeatedly pointed out the busy Methilhaven Road is not ideal for a cycle track.

He suggested it should be rerouted, either off-road or via quieter streets.

Money ‘better spent elsewhere’

And he added: “While a tiny minority of residents might feel happier with further evolution into a concrete jungle, it was so encouraging to see this response to try and save threatened urban trees.”

Other residents have also expressed concern about the work.

The affected area of Methilhaven Road just now
The affected area of Methilhaven Road just now. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Claire and Grant Ness said: “I just wish they considered the local residents’ opinion instead of us getting a bit paper through the door telling us work was happening.

“If this is for a green environment, why are they taking away perfectly good land?”

And Nicky Smith added: “They say there’s no money to fix the roads we have, yet now they want to put in more!

“I say the money these paths are costing the taxpayer would be better spent elsewhere.”

Methil tree-felling to begin despite petition

The two-way cycle track, along with widened pavements, will run from Levenmouth Academy to Leven town centre.

Junctions and crossings will also be improved as part of the plan.

New trees and vegetation will be planted elsewhere along the route where there is space.

Fife Council service manager Mark Dewar said: “We appreciate the local concerns about this and have been able to slightly amend the design to retain the four mature trees.

“We do still need to fell several other smaller trees in order to deliver the new pathway.

“And this will be carried out before the bird nesting season begins.”

Conversation