Dundee knifeman went ‘f***ing mental’ and let XL Bully run into warring neighbour’s flat

Brian Smith and his slashing victim had been in a neighbour dispute for some time before the incident, a court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
The attack happened on Dundee's Dura Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Bad blood between neighbours over dogs and stolen food in a Dundee flat block ended in a slash attack by a knifeman who let an XL Bully dog run into his rival’s flat.

Brian Smith went “f***ing mental” while clutching a kitchen knife at Darren Petrie’s home during the dispute on Dura Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Mr Petrie was left permanently scarred after having his chest slashed by Smith on October 25 last year.

Smith has now been locked up after pleading guilty to the attack, which was the culmination of “ongoing issues” between the pair.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “Only substantial good fortune prevented a potentially fatal incident occurring.”

XL Bully ran into flat

The court was told how Mr Petrie had been drinking with friends within the flat and heard someone banging on the front door.

He answered, followed by a friend, and an XL Bully dog ran into the flat and both men began arguing.

Smith had a knife in his hand and lunged towards Mr Petrie, who took a step back.

Prosecutor Joanne Smith said: “The complainer felt the knife make contact with his chest.

“He slammed the front door shut and locked it but the dog was still in the flat.

“He saw blood coming through his chest and had a tear in his top.

“He phoned 999.”

Dispute over dogs and break-ins

Police arrived and found Mr Petrie with notable blood staining and arrested Smith.

The repeat offender told officers: “He’s been terrorising me but because I go downstairs and go f***ing mental, I’m the one that gets lifted?”

It was later revealed Mr Petrie suffered a one-inch laceration to his chest that would leave permanent scarring.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said: “The complainer had been breaking into Mr Smith’s flat and stealing food and things like that.

“Housing had been phoned and he felt he had been doing quite well because he’s someone that’s struggled with drugs for numerous years.

“There was an argument about dogs and other matters and there was an altercation that involved a golf club from the complainer but unfortunately, as Mr Smith says, he goes mental, takes the knife down.

“The intention was to give him a fright but he strikes the complainer.”

Mr McConnell said Smith refused to call the police over the previous incidents because he’s “not a grass”.

Sheriff Murray jailed him for 16 months.

