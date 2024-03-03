‘Respected’ chip shop and pizzeria in Highland Perthshire has price cut by £100k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Respected’ chip shop and pizzeria in Highland Perthshire has price cut by £100k

The takeaway was put up for sale last summer.

By Kieran Webster
Food in the Park in Blair Atholl.
Food in the Park in Blair Atholl. Image: AGS Commercial

A “respected” chip shop and pizzeria in Highland Perthshire has had its price cut by £100,000.

Food in the Park, near Blair Atholl, went on the market in summer 2023 for £250,000 but has since had its price reduced to £150,000.

According to agents AGS Commercial, one of the main reasons for the price drop is that the owners are looking for a quick sale to focus on other business ventures.

Some items have also been removed from the sale to reduce the asking price further.

Blair Atholl takeaway enjoys ‘booming’ tourist trade

The business is described as “well respected and popular” with a high volume of repeat customers.

It is situated close to large caravan parks.

The takeaway also boasts large seating areas and has potential for further business development.

The serving area at the chippy.
Food in the park is a “well-respected business”. Image: AGS Commercial
The pizza oven
A pizza oven is included in the price. Image: AGS Commercial

Between late March and early November, the business generates a turnover above £360,000, as it takes advantage of a “booming” tourist trade.

There is scope to increase this through extending the opening hours and opening during winter.

Currently, Food in the Park is open Tuesday to Sunday between March and November, but closes on Mondays.

The menu.
The chip shop offers a “traditional” menu. Image: AGS Commercial
A bar unit can be bought separately.
A bar unit is available separately. Image: AGS Commercial

The listing says: “The establishment has a reassuring underlying recurring business as a result of the support of local residents, which could be extended throughout the year.”

The current owners have been at the helm for 13 years.

AGS Commercial says Food in the Park could be further enhanced as a business by the re-introduction of live music and by offering a delivery service.

