‘Respected’ chip shop and pizzeria in Highland Perthshire has price cut by £100k

A “respected” chip shop and pizzeria in Highland Perthshire has had its price cut by £100,000.

Food in the Park, near Blair Atholl, went on the market in summer 2023 for £250,000 but has since had its price reduced to £150,000.

According to agents AGS Commercial, one of the main reasons for the price drop is that the owners are looking for a quick sale to focus on other business ventures.

Some items have also been removed from the sale to reduce the asking price further.

Blair Atholl takeaway enjoys ‘booming’ tourist trade

The business is described as “well respected and popular” with a high volume of repeat customers.

It is situated close to large caravan parks.

The takeaway also boasts large seating areas and has potential for further business development.

Between late March and early November, the business generates a turnover above £360,000, as it takes advantage of a “booming” tourist trade.

There is scope to increase this through extending the opening hours and opening during winter.

Currently, Food in the Park is open Tuesday to Sunday between March and November, but closes on Mondays.

The listing says: “The establishment has a reassuring underlying recurring business as a result of the support of local residents, which could be extended throughout the year.”

The current owners have been at the helm for 13 years.

AGS Commercial says Food in the Park could be further enhanced as a business by the re-introduction of live music and by offering a delivery service.