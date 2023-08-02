‘Extremely popular’ Perthshire chip shop on the market for £250,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Extremely popular’ Perthshire chip shop on the market for £250,000

The business generates sales of more than £360,000 in just seven months thanks to a 'booming' tourist trade.

By Gavin Harper
Food in the Park in Blair Atholl is on the market. Image: ASG Commercial.
Food in the Park in Blair Atholl is on the market. Image: ASG Commercial.

An “extremely popular” chip shop set in a “superb” Perthshire location is up for sale.

Food in the Park in Blair Atholl is on the market with the current owners to focus on other interests after 13 years at the helm.

The “well-respected and profitable business” is on the market for £250,000.

Its sales brochure states the “extremely popular” business enjoys a high level of repeat custom from locals and tourists.

The sale is being handled by ASG Commercial.

Opportunities to grow Perthshire takeaway

The firm says it is a “rare opportunity” to buy an “extremely popular and well-established business which benefits from the potential for further business development”.

Future opportunities include the reintroduction of live music and food deliveries, as well as increasing trading times.

Food in the Park has “booming” tourist trade. Image: ASG Commercial.

At present, Food in the Park is closed on Mondays. It opens between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesdays (9pm in the summer); and from 12pm to 8pm Wednesday to Sunday (9pm in summer).

The brochure adds trade comes from a “high-quality traditional chip shop menu, full bar and pizzeria”. Its offering was recently enhanced through the purchase of a pizza oven.

“The business enjoys an enviable reputation locally.”

Inside the Blair Atholl takeaway. Image: ASG Commercial.

It says the business enjoys sales of more than £360,000 a year from the end of March to early November. That is thanks to a “booming” tourist trade.

“The establishment has a reassuring underlying recurring business as a result of the support of local residents, which could be extended throughout the year,” the sales brochure adds.

It says the chip shop has provided the owners with a “successful business and enjoyable lifestyle”.

More from Business

Fitch downgraded the US’s debt rating on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)
US debt downgrade hits global markets
The UK is to adopt rules which oblige companies to reveal their impact on the climate (PA/David Jones)
UK to adopt global sustainability rules to crack down on greenwashing
The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bank of England preparing to raise interest rates to fresh 15-year high
Peter Vardy Carz on Kingsway, Dundee. Kingsway, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Readers react to Peter Vardy CARZ Dundee closure plans
Setting a budget and checking your balance can help avoid the post-holiday blues, according to Starling Bank (Peter Byrne/PA)
Holidaymakers ‘spend nearly £100 more per day than they would at home’
Prices will be available at 10.30am each day (Alamy/PA)
Asda to display live fuel prices online after Government pressure
Noah's Ark Private Nursery has been sold. Image: Christie & Co.
New owners plan expansion after acquiring Fife nursery
The Prime Minister made it his Government’s top priority to halve inflation (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rishi Sunak believes ‘light at end of the tunnel’ on inflation
Haleon has improved its revenue forecasts (Haleon/PA)
Sensodyne maker Haleon improves sales guidance after price hikes
Defence giant BAE Systems has upped its full year earnings outlook after notching up a new record for orders as the war in Ukraine drives military spending higher (PA)
BAE Systems hikes full-year outlook on military spending boost