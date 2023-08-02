‘Extremely popular’ Perthshire chip shop on the market for £250,000

An “extremely popular” chip shop set in a “superb” Perthshire location is up for sale.

Food in the Park in Blair Atholl is on the market with the current owners to focus on other interests after 13 years at the helm.

The “well-respected and profitable business” is on the market for £250,000.

Its sales brochure states the “extremely popular” business enjoys a high level of repeat custom from locals and tourists.

The sale is being handled by ASG Commercial.

Opportunities to grow Perthshire takeaway

The firm says it is a “rare opportunity” to buy an “extremely popular and well-established business which benefits from the potential for further business development”.

Future opportunities include the reintroduction of live music and food deliveries, as well as increasing trading times.

At present, Food in the Park is closed on Mondays. It opens between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesdays (9pm in the summer); and from 12pm to 8pm Wednesday to Sunday (9pm in summer).

The brochure adds trade comes from a “high-quality traditional chip shop menu, full bar and pizzeria”. Its offering was recently enhanced through the purchase of a pizza oven.

“The business enjoys an enviable reputation locally.”

It says the business enjoys sales of more than £360,000 a year from the end of March to early November. That is thanks to a “booming” tourist trade.

“The establishment has a reassuring underlying recurring business as a result of the support of local residents, which could be extended throughout the year,” the sales brochure adds.

It says the chip shop has provided the owners with a “successful business and enjoyable lifestyle”.