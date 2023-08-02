Drink-driving Rosyth military man was five times limit after three-day bender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drink-driving Rosyth military man was five times limit after three-day bender

John Trenberth said he hadn't had a drink for more than eight hours when he was caught.

By Jamie McKenzie
John Trenberth.
John Trenberth.

A drink-driving Rosyth military man was found to be five times over the legal limit after a near-three-day boozing session, a court has heard.

John Trenberth pled guilty to driving a car with excess alcohol (114mics/22).

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the married 38-year-old, of Whinnyburn Place, is an active military member.

He had been drinking alcohol on the Thursday, Friday and early hours of Saturday morning before being caught at Upper Wellhead, Limekilns, on July 1 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Louise Graham told the court police were contacted at around 5.20pm after Trenberth was seen driving his car, apparently under the influence of alcohol.

The car was found parked outside his home and the hood was warm to touch, the fiscal said.

Trenberth identified himself as the driver and he was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station, where he produced the positive breath test.

Three-day bender

Defence lawyer Aime Allan acknowledged it was a high reading.

She said: “He is an active military member, currently based in Barrow.

“He is here with a senior officer today.

“The offence itself – he had been consuming alcohol on the Thursday, Friday and early hours of Saturday morning.

“He has then driven in the evening.

“The accused’s last drink on Saturday was around 9am.

“He accepts he had been drinking for almost three days straight.

“He had not slept very much.

“He fully accepts he had been over the limit.

“He is extremely embarrassed and regrets his actions deeply.

“He is not only facing court punishment as a result but will face implications at (his) employment.”

Ms Allan said her client earns about £3,400 per month.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Trenberth it was a “very high reading”, fined him £1,000 and banned him for 12 months.

He is eligible to participate in a drink drive rehabilitation scheme which means, if completed successfully, his disqualification period will be cut to nine months.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Kenneth Grindlay.
Wine bottle-wielding Fife man asked women for fight after flashing conviction
Reece Tucker who died in the crash. Image: Supplied.
Dundee drivers face trial after Perthshire 'race' crash tragedy
The inquiry will focus on health and safety at the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel in 2019.
‘Scalding’ death of Pitlochry hotel guest to be probed at FAI
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Dundee 'Action Man' filmed himself firing imitation handgun
Killer Stephen Robbins tried to bankroll a move out of Dundee through a cannabis farm.
Dundee killer tried to bankroll move to England with cannabis farm
Sam Ronald was found guilty of sexual assault at The Loft in Perth.
Disgraced banker must pay compensation to victim after sexual assault in Perth club
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — £240k Fife tan-nabis farm
Ruaraidh McCartney was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling last month.
'Smirking' Perthshire triple rape fiend who accused victims of 'conspiracy' is jailed
Martin Sharp.
Government worker from Fife sexually assaulted sleeping woman
Aiden Edwards was found guilty of being involved in a disorderly crowd at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone fan found guilty of being part of McDiarmid Park Scottish Cup mob