Drink-driving Rosyth military man was five times limit after three-day bender

A drink-driving Rosyth military man was found to be five times over the legal limit after a near-three-day boozing session, a court has heard.

John Trenberth pled guilty to driving a car with excess alcohol (114mics/22).

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the married 38-year-old, of Whinnyburn Place, is an active military member.

He had been drinking alcohol on the Thursday, Friday and early hours of Saturday morning before being caught at Upper Wellhead, Limekilns, on July 1 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Louise Graham told the court police were contacted at around 5.20pm after Trenberth was seen driving his car, apparently under the influence of alcohol.

The car was found parked outside his home and the hood was warm to touch, the fiscal said.

Trenberth identified himself as the driver and he was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station, where he produced the positive breath test.

Three-day bender

Defence lawyer Aime Allan acknowledged it was a high reading.

She said: “He is an active military member, currently based in Barrow.

“He is here with a senior officer today.

“The offence itself – he had been consuming alcohol on the Thursday, Friday and early hours of Saturday morning.

“He has then driven in the evening.

“The accused’s last drink on Saturday was around 9am.

“He accepts he had been drinking for almost three days straight.

“He had not slept very much.

“He fully accepts he had been over the limit.

“He is extremely embarrassed and regrets his actions deeply.

“He is not only facing court punishment as a result but will face implications at (his) employment.”

Ms Allan said her client earns about £3,400 per month.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Trenberth it was a “very high reading”, fined him £1,000 and banned him for 12 months.

He is eligible to participate in a drink drive rehabilitation scheme which means, if completed successfully, his disqualification period will be cut to nine months.

