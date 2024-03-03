Cellardyke artist Cat Coulter’s cast-off creations fill East Neuk ‘phone box gallery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Culture

Cellardyke artist Cat Coulter’s cast-off creations fill East Neuk ‘phone box gallery’

Eco-Trash artist Cat Coulter creates eye-catching pieces from flotsam and jetsam and currently has an exhibition at Cellardyke's diminutive Gallery 495.

Image shows artist Cat Coulter in her Cellardyke studio. Cat is sitting at her desk working on a new crab created from found objects.
Cat Coulter, Eco Trash artist, makes art from items she finds on the beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Nora McElhone

Cat Coulter turns Fife beach finds into quirky pieces of art.

Her latest collection is on display in Cellardyke’s smallest art gallery and her work has previously been selected for exhibitions by Turner Prize-winning artists Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry.

Cat Coulter’s latest exhibition is conveniently situated a stone’s throw from her bright studio in the pretty East Neuk fishing village of Cellardyke.

Image shows Cat Coulter's studio in Cellardyke. Jars filled with plastic objects found on the beach sit on a sunny windowsill.
Cat’s sunny studio window with items she has found on the shore waiting to be used in a piece of artwork. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

When I visit on a sunny February morning the location seems idyllic, but just a few weeks previously, storm-force winds pushed gigantic waves ashore, crashing against the shutters, throwing rocks and other debris on to the streets and smashing the end of the pier.

Along with the rocks, seaweed and sand that naturally turns up after a storm, the Fife coast was also inundated with bits of rubbish, ghost fishing lines and broken creels. These, often brightly coloured, bits of flotsam and jetsam are the items that Cat picks up and takes home, where they are transformed into works of art.

Image shows: Cat Coulter's studio in Cellardyke with some work in progress on the floor. The end of a broken kayak with bits of old creels and rope are being transformed into a huge fish.
A work in progress on the floor of Cat’s Cellardyke studio. The end of a broken kayak with bits of old creels and rope are being transformed into a huge fish. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I’ve been making stuff and collecting stuff from the sea for as long as I can remember,” she says. “then, having this house, it was the perfect excuse to not only gather things, but make things out of what I found.”

As soon as she spots a bit of metal, driftwood or plastic, she is often hit by the idea of what it can become. “I think it’s the way my brain is wired,” she laughs. “Once I’ve seen what it is I can’t un-see it. There are lots of things which you think well, that looks like the head of a bird or something and you think, ‘I just need the feet to go with this now.’

“So I’ve got lots of bits which are just waiting for a body or a head!”

Creativity called Cellardyke artist Cat

Although she doesn’t have any formal training in art or design, “I wasn’t allowed to do art at school – I had to choose German!” she recalls, pointing out that “people don’t really train to pick up junk; unless you watched a lot of Blue Peter, and possibly the Wombles!”

Cat was making objects for friends and family to enjoy and says that people kept encouraging her to do something more with her work. “I finally did something about 2019 and then of course we went into the lockdowns and everything got tricky.

“So I started making cyanotypes out of the clear plastics, bottles and the particularly rubbishy rubbish.” As the pandemic progressed, she was horrified to find many more disposable gloves and facemasks on the beaches and decided to incorporate those into her work.

What is a cyanotype?

Cyanotypes are essentially the result of a very old photographic printing process. They can be achieved without a darkroom, using chemical washes and sunlight and produce distinctive prints in a striking shade of cyan blue.

“Those very disposable plastics work really well with cyanotype,” Cat explains, “because you have the light shining through them. You almost get an x-ray effect with the objects and I’ve enjoyed playing with that.”

Image shows a cyanotype created by Eco-Trash artist Cat Coulter.
Did I Have a Hand in This? A cyanotype created with discarded plastics by Cat Coulter Image: Cat Coulter.

The finished prints come out in beautiful shades of white and deep blues and have been very popular. “It’s a more attractive prospect, maybe,” she muses, “and you can do more abstract things with it and create bigger pictures.”

Her prints have been enthusiastically received by art lovers and have also caught the eye of some big names in the art world, including Tracey Emin who shortlisted two of Cat’s pieces for the Margate Art Prize, and Grayson Perry who chose Aquarius to appear in the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in 2022.

Image shows Undercurrent by Cat Coulter. The cyanotype print was selected for exhibition by Tracey Emin.
Undercurrent by Cat Coulter caught the eye of Tracey Emin. Image: Cat Coulter.

A Call for Change

Cat Coulter’s current exhibition, A Call for Change, combines a cyanotype print with what she describes as “a menagerie of Rustaceans and Art-thropods, which have mutated and evolved from the plastic soup of the sea”.

The work is on display at Gallery 495 – a traditional red phone box which was purchased by the Cellardyke Trust community as a space to showcase art by local creatives. The installation includes items which have ended up on Cellardyke’s shores through littering, being flushed or abandoned, and many of the objects were washed up by Storm Babet.

Image shows a close up picture of some of the creatures that Cellardyke artist Cat Coulter has created from items found on local beaches.
Cat Coulter, Eco Trash artist, makes art from items she finds on the beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Inside the tiny gallery space, a display of creatures created from discarded drinks cans, electrical fittings, plastic forks and fishing equipment come to life thanks to Cat’s imaginative placement. The back wall features a cyanotype printed on to aluminium, as a paper print wouldn’t survive the damp conditions in the phone box.

The whole installation is then wrapped in a wave of discarded rope which Cat painstakingly created from salvaged rope and lobster creel-ribs.

The artist admits that she has something of a love/hate relationship with the materials that she finds. “I do like the colours of the net and rope,” she admits. “They look lovely when they’re all neat and coiled in the harbour before they go out fishing. The are quite attractive things, but when they end up in bits, they just have to go because they are so damaging to the marine environment.”

Starting a conversation about ocean pollution

She hopes that the combination of the repurposed phone box – a public means of communication – with beach debris will help to encourage people to talk about the ever-increasing levels of pollution in our seas.

Image shows artist Cat Coulter with her installation A Call for Change at Gallery 495 in Cellardyke, Fife.
Cat stands beside her installation, A Call for Change, which has been created with items washed up on the Fife coast. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The seascape is knitted from creel ropes, nets and ribs,” she explains. The materials pay homage to the local lobster-fishing industry, while the knitting is a nod to the local women who knitted traditional ganseys for the fishermen.

Knitting the ropes was no mean feat, she says. “A lot of the stuff that washes up is really difficult to remove. Picking up litter is not difficult but some things are incredibly heavy. You don’t ever find a nice long, straight piece of rope. It’s always tangled and impossible to unravel, as if some sort of psychotic kitten has been playing with it!” laughs the artist.

A labour of love

So the rope needs to be untangled and scrubbed clean before she can do anything with it. “I just use hot water, detergent and elbow grease. It’s very, very hard work,” she agrees, “but making the things is quite satisfying.”

The weight of the rope alone made knitting it something of a challenge. No ordinary knitting needles were going to be up to the job so she repurposed an extendable feather duster and an old broom handle. Once it was finished, she was at least sure that it would be able to stand up to the harsh conditions of a North Sea winter. “There is nothing quite as tenacious as fishing ropes,” she says.

A Call for Change by Cat Coulter is on display at Gallery 495 now.

More from Culture

Members of the Ukraine community in Dundee (from left): Halyna Pashchenko, Inna Polishchuk, Inha Lysa, Mary Ann Orr (Angus artist), Yuliia Nicholls and Valentyna Mykhailenko.
Ukrainian refugees in Dundee 'grateful' but 'praying for peace' two years after full Russian…
Local artist, Fanny Christie working on the Broughty Ferry Dolphin Sculptures. Image: Fanny Christie
Meet Fanny Christie, the artist behind Broughty Ferry's bronze dolphins - and be in…
Robert and David Mach in Stirling. Image: Juliette Lichman
Famous Fife artists on how their 'nutty' upbringing was their greatest inspiration
Digital illustration of a UFO and aliens. Image: Shutterstock
Tayside and Fife UFOs: Is 'the truth' really out there?
Dr Lynne Tammi-Connelly on her 'Long Walk for Justice' across the old Forth Road Bridge, en route from Montrose to Edinburgh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Montrose walker seeks apology after 'Tinker' ancestors 'trafficked' from Perthshire to Canada
Alistair Heather with Kyle Falconer during the filming of Burns Night 2024 in Glasgow. Image: BBC Scotland/Sean Purser
Burns Night 2024: Dundee rocker Kyle Falconer shows 'different side' on BBC show hosted…
John Fyffe and Dr Frances Stevenson have been heavily involved with the Dundee Tapestry which reveals the citys past, present and future through eight illustrative themes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Tapestry unveiled: Can you spot your favourite city icon on 35 panels?
Sally Magnusson. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Sally Magnusson on visiting Pitlochry, her parents and how family history has inspired her…
Street artist Michael Corr with his Michael Marra portrait in Aimer Square. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
11 unforgettable street art murals in Dundee
Image shows the cover of historical novel Dark Hunter by F J Watson. The book cover is a deep red with gothic style script and an image of a black bird coming in to land.
Perthshire Author FJ Watson on bringing the past to life in The Courier's new…