‘Dodgy developer’ claim as Fife Council prepares to chop down Methil trees ahead of cycle path work

600 people have signed a petition against plans to chop down dozens of trees to make way for the two-way track.

By Claire Warrender
Some of those campaigning to save the Methilhaven Road trees
Some of those campaigning to save the Methilhaven Road trees. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Levenmouth protestors have launched an 11th hour bid to save dozens of trees from the chop before cycle path works begin.

More than 600 people have signed a petition days before Fife Council workers move in to pave the way for a new active travel scheme.

Mature species along Methilhaven Road, Methil, will be felled, including at the area known for decades as The Big Tree.

Campaigners claim that while the scheme has been widely publicised, no-one knew trees would be affected.

And they have accused the council of acting like “a dodgy developer”.

Cameron Brown, who launched the online petition, said: “It’s just another example of Methil No More being imposed on us.”

Methil trees ‘are part of our identity’

Part of he active travel scheme involves the creation of a two-way cycle track and widened pavements between Levenmouth Academy and Leven town centre.

Junctions and crossings will also be improved as part of the plan.

The affected area of Methilhaven Road just now
The affected area of Methilhaven Road just now. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How the new Methilhaven Road cycle track will look.
How the new Methilhaven Road cycle track will look. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

The idea is to upgrade routes for cyclists and pedestrians to coincide with the opening of the Levenmouth rail link in June.

However, Cameron said: “Methilhaven Road is a lush, green, tree-lined avenue with grass verges of bulb-planting on either side.

“It brings nature into each of our homes and joy to many.

“And it’s part of our urban fabric and identity.”

Call for inquiry into council’s actions

The 32-year-old Methilhaven Road resident says he is all for the active travel scheme but not at the expense of the environment.

And he added: “This is an incredible injection of funds in the Levenmouth area.

Cameron Brow, who started a petition against tree-felling.
Cameron Brow, who started a petition to save the Methil trees. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It should be spent wisely with serious consideration.”

He continued, however: “An inquiry into the council’s actions is required, along with a pause to preparatory works to allow the public to be properly consulted,” he said.

A number of people have commented on Cameron’s petition.

And one summed up the feeling, saying: “These trees are part of the community.”

Tree-felling will start this month

Fife Council service manager Mark Dewar confirmed the tree-felling will go ahead, despite the campaign.

However, following appeals to officers, the council has now agreed to keep four of the trees.

New trees and vegetation will be planted elsewhere along the route where there is space.

Mr Dewar said: “We appreciate the local concerns about this and have been able to slightly amend the design to retain the four mature trees.

“We do still need to fell several other smaller trees in order to deliver the new pathway.

“And this will be carried out before the bird nesting season begins.

“We are pleased that we have been able to reach this compromised position.

“And we will be taking local feedback on board for future community engagement.”

Construction of the first section of path will take place between Sea Road and Den Walk later this year.

