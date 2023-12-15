Bellwin scheme emergency fund millions might not fill Angus potholes after Storm Babet

There are fears a government emergency fund might not finance repairs to Angus roads wrecked by extra traffic in the aftermath of Storm Babet.

Angus Council is set to make a multi-million pound claim on the Bellwin scheme for damage caused by the record-breaking storm at the end of October.

The UK Government fund was set up to help local authorities in the event of disasters such as that which forced hundreds of Brechiners from their homes and caused massive devastation across the district.

The council has already identified more than £4 million of damage which should be eligible for Bellwin support.

And the claim period has been extended to four months.

But the council must meet the first £570,000.

Road damage a ‘consequence’ of storm

However, there is uncertainty around whether deteriorating roads which have carried much more traffic than usual will qualify.

Angus opposition leader Derek Wann raised the concern during a full council debate on the latest Storm Babet update on Thursday.

A report set out known costs for damage to roads and bridges and Montrose seafront erosion.

However, the key Brechin Bridge remains closed – and will be for some time – and the A92 north was one of the worst affected routes.

Arbroath councillor Mr Wann said: “Will this include all the roads that are having to be used because we can’t get easy access to the A92.

“The likes of that Hillside road that comes off from Marykirk is in a terrible state.

“These are consequences of the storm but were not affected directly by the storm.

“These are roads that are now seeing HGVs, buses, mountains of traffic.

“There’s potholes on them the size of craters on the moon.”

Only ‘direct repairs’ eligible

Council finance director Ian Lorimer said there are more than 100 items on the £4m Bellwin claim so far.

But he sounded a note of caution over what the fund would pay for.

“The Bellwin scheme only pays for repairs,” he said.

“Something that was not directly associated with the storm would not be eligible.

“It’s about reinstating what was damaged by the storm, so the rules on that are very tight.

“I would speculate that unless the roads you are talking about were damaged by the storm itself they would not be eligible in terms of the Bellwin claim.

“There are existing budgets and the spend on road repairs will be prioritised according to where the greatest need is.

“But we’ve seen over the last few days with heavy rain the damage that does to roads.

“It is very difficult to keep on top of that.”