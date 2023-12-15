Bellwin scheme emergency fund millions might not fill Angus potholes after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bellwin scheme emergency fund millions might not fill Angus potholes after Storm Babet

Angus Council is set to make a claim for millions of pounds worth of Storm Babet damage from a UK Government emergency fund.

By Graham Brown
Pothole repairs after Storm Babet could have to come from Angus Council coffers. Image: Shutterstock
Pothole repairs after Storm Babet could have to come from Angus Council coffers. Image: Shutterstock

There are fears a government emergency fund might not finance repairs to Angus roads wrecked by extra traffic in the aftermath of Storm Babet.

Angus Council is set to make a multi-million pound claim on the Bellwin scheme for damage caused by the record-breaking storm at the end of October.

The UK Government fund was set up to help local authorities in the event of disasters such as that which forced hundreds of Brechiners from their homes and caused massive devastation across the district.

Brechin Storm Babet floods
Angus Council will make a Bellwin Scheme claim for Storm Babet damage. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The council has already identified more than £4 million of damage which should be eligible for Bellwin support.

And the claim period has been extended to four months.

But the council must meet the first £570,000.

Road damage a ‘consequence’ of storm

However, there is uncertainty around whether deteriorating roads which have carried much more traffic than usual will qualify.

Angus opposition leader Derek Wann raised the concern during a full council debate on the latest Storm Babet update on Thursday.

Councillor Derek Wann
Angus councillor Derek Wann. Image: DC Thomson

A report set out known costs for damage to roads and bridges and Montrose seafront erosion.

However, the key Brechin Bridge remains closed – and will be for some time – and the A92 north was one of the worst affected routes.

Arbroath councillor Mr Wann said: “Will this include all the roads that are having to be used because we can’t get easy access to the A92.

“The likes of that Hillside road that comes off from Marykirk is in a terrible state.

“These are consequences of the storm but were not affected directly by the storm.

North Water Bridge Storm Babet damage.
Traffic was diverted from the A92 due to damage to Lower North Water Bridge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“These are roads that are now seeing HGVs, buses, mountains of traffic.

“There’s potholes on them the size of craters on the moon.”

Only ‘direct repairs’ eligible

Council finance director Ian Lorimer said there are more than 100 items on the £4m Bellwin claim so far.

But he sounded a note of caution over what the fund would pay for.

“The Bellwin scheme only pays for repairs,” he said.

“Something that was not directly associated with the storm would not be eligible.

“It’s about reinstating what was damaged by the storm, so the rules on that are very tight.

“I would speculate that unless the roads you are talking about were damaged by the storm itself they would not be eligible in terms of the Bellwin claim.

“There are existing budgets and the spend on road repairs will be prioritised according to where the greatest need is.

“But we’ve seen over the last few days with heavy rain the damage that does to roads.

“It is very difficult to keep on top of that.”

