Pan-Asian eatery Orchid in Broughty Ferry is in full bloom

I was saddened when Broughty Ferry institution The Gulistan House closed its doors in 2021 after more than four decades. Thankfully, last September, it reopened as Orchid restaurant, a pan-Asian eatery.

A friend of mine had been along and returned with a good report.

So, one Thursday recently while enjoying some time off from work, my wife, Karen, and I popped in to sample what is on offer in one of the area’s newest restaurants.

I had taken the time to have a sneak peek at the menu online and I was interested in what they were offering.

It looked like a mixture of traditional dishes and something a little bit different.

What is the Orchid restaurant in Broughty Ferry like?

Orchid restaurant is housed in a converted Gothic church that looks beautiful from the outside. It is without doubt one of Ferry’s most iconic buildings.

It is on the main bus route and is also near the railway station, so it’s ideally situated should you wish to enjoy a few drinks or some wine during your visit.

Inside, the restaurant area is bright, spacious and colourful, with some flora adorning the walls.

We received a lovely welcome from the owner, Rajah Ali Lantong, before being shown to our table in the centre.

The restaurant was fairly busy for a Thursday night in March, which was good to see.

The food

As I mentioned, the menu is varied, featuring chef’s small plates to start, some classics, signature dishes, burgers, a grill section, loaded fries and, of course, desserts.

Being pan-Asian, there is, not surprisingly, quite a Thai influence on the menu – which delighted Karen as she is a big fan of the cuisine.

She quickly decided on Thai spring rolls (£6.95) which were served with a fresh salad and a sweet chilli dip.

These were delightfully light and crispy with an inviting crunch as you bit into them.

Often, spring rolls can be a little gooey but these were on the money.

The filling was lightly spiced, moreish and paired perfectly with the sauce for dipping.

The salad was very fresh indeed and as well as being tasty, acted as a palate cleanser as Karen devoured her appetiser.

I love scallops and do tend to order them quite frequently if present on any menu.

I was intrigued by them being accompanied by black pudding, crispy bacon, pea puree and chorizo (£8.50).

A generous portion of three good-sized scallops that were cooked to perfection arrived at the table.

I was impressed with how the sweetness of the scallop was a lovely match for the pepperiness of the black pudding, with the crispy bacon delivering a most welcome saltiness.

There was a little spiciness from the chorizo that enhanced the flavour combination.

Wow moment at Orchid restaurant review

For the main event, I simply had to have the hanging kebab (£15.95), the presentation of which I was excited to see.

I was not to be disappointed.

The kebab was a real wow moment as it towered over the table.

Seven chunky bits of grilled chicken hung on the skewer, accompanied by onions, mushrooms, pitta bread, chips and salad.

The danger always with chicken is that it is dry and chewy, but no complaints here.

The meat was moist and packed full of flavour. It went really well with a very spicy sauce that accompanied it.

Salad is so often just ignored, but this was one of the most vibrant and fresh salads I have had in a long time, and I gleefully tucked away my delicious kebab.

Signature dish was a lovely light eat

Sticking with her love for Asian-influenced food, Karen had opted for one of the chef’s signature dishes, Thai cashew chicken (£16.95).

Beautifully presented, chunks of perfectly cooked chicken were served with green, red and yellow peppers, plenty of cashew nuts and decorated with sesame seeds.

The dish had been cooked in a sauce combining light spices, soy sauce and oyster sauce, and it was a lovely light eat and flavoursome dish. An Asian slaw delivered a fresh crunch to the dish.

We probably did not need a dessert… But being there for review purposes gave us the perfect excuse.

I opted for the creme brulee (£7.95) which I know is a classic but is also one of my favourites. Yet again, I was not disappointed.

There were no surprises, with a rich custard base topped by a crunchy layer of caramelised sugar being a delightful sweet treat to end my evening.

Karen was a little bit more adventurous. She wanted to try the cheesecake of the day. But it had proved so popular, it had sold out.

Instead, she went for the Belgian chocolate caramel pyramid (£8.25).

As a lover of the sweet stuff, a sponge base, fluffy white mousse, topped with Belgian chocolate and a chocolate sauce was a real highlight.

The vanilla ice cream added a nice creaminess to the richness of all that chocolate and mousse.

The verdict

My interest in Orchid restaurant was piqued by the restaurant being pan-Asian and there are certainly plenty of Asian influences on their menu.

However, they have been considerate in ensuring that they do not alienate anyone who perhaps doesn’t fancy that by including classic dishes such as chicken fillet, haddock, scampi, macaroni and steak and ale pie, among others.

The dishes we sampled were tasty, well-cooked and delivered on flavour. The service was outstanding, with Karen and I looked after well.

Orchid can make a place for itself on the Ferry food scene for sure, and it is definitely a restaurant I will be returning to for good food, good service and relaxation.

Information

Address: Queen Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2HN

Telephone: 01382 738844,

Website: www.gulistanhouse.com/table-menu

Price: £69.95 for two starters, two mains, two desserts and two soft drinks

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4.5/5

Surroundings: 4/5