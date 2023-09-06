Iconic Broughty Ferry restaurant that closed suddenly set to reopen

An iconic Broughty Ferry restaurant that closed suddenly two years ago is set to reopen this month with a new team and a new name.

Gulistan House, on Queen Street, closed in October 2021 after 42 years in business.

But the premises have been taken over by chef Rajah Ali Lantong and his team, who have spent the past seven years running hotels and restaurants across the UK.

Orchid Restaurant and Events will be a fusion cuisine restaurant featuring dishes inspired by Asia, Europe, America and the Mediterranean.

Rajah is also hoping to host events, such as weddings and afternoon teas.

Quality dining

He said: “I took over six weeks ago and aim to open by September 21.

“I’m a chef by profession and have worked in restaurants and hotels in the Dundee area.

“I’ve travelled all over the country and went back early this year. I looked at the Gulistan to see if I could run it.

“I love Broughty Ferry, it has such character. Gulistan House has character too.”

Rajah hopes to bring the experience he and his seven chefs have gathered to create something new in the Dundee area.

He said: “I have a very good team that have worked with me for seven years.

“We have the potential to run a successful restaurant with the experience we have.

“My team have travelled all over the country to open hotels and restaurants.

“We want to incorporate the experience we have to the Broughty Ferry and Dundee area.

“The hospitality industry can be difficult so we want to bring something new and different.

“A fusion cuisine restaurant that combines the flavours of the world with the elegance of a quality dining establishment.”

Bright future

Rajah previously worked at Sleeperz Hotel and The Caird. He and his team have spent time in Northumberland and Newcastle recently.

The restaurant will offer seafood dishes, with cocktails also be on the menu.

Rajah believes he has a lot to offer, adding: “I hope this will be a good thing for Broughty Ferry.

“No one, I think, has opened a seafood restaurant, so it will bring something new to the area.”

The restaurant will soft launch on September 21.

Food will be served from Tuesday to Thursday, 4.30pm to 9.30pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 12pm to 9.30pm.

The restaurant will also host a Candlelight Concert on September 15.

For more information visit Orchid Dundee’s Facebook page or email orchid@gulistanhouse.com.