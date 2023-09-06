Iconic Broughty Ferry restaurant that closed suddenly set to reopen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iconic Broughty Ferry restaurant that closed suddenly set to reopen

'I love Broughty Ferry, it has such character. Gulistan House has character too.'

Events manager Allyza Arceo and chef Rajah Ali Lantong. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Events manager Allyza Arceo and chef Rajah Ali Lantong. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Isla Glen

An iconic Broughty Ferry restaurant that closed suddenly two years ago is set to reopen this month with a new team and a new name.

Gulistan House, on Queen Street, closed in October 2021 after 42 years in business.

But the premises have been taken over by chef Rajah Ali Lantong and his team, who have spent the past seven years running hotels and restaurants across the UK.

Orchid Restaurant and Events will be a fusion cuisine restaurant featuring dishes inspired by Asia, Europe, America and the Mediterranean.

Rajah is also hoping to host events, such as weddings and afternoon teas.

Quality dining

He said: “I took over six weeks ago and aim to open by September 21.

“I’m a chef by profession and have worked in restaurants and hotels in the Dundee area.

“I’ve travelled all over the country and went back early this year. I looked at the Gulistan to see if I could run it.

“I love Broughty Ferry, it has such character. Gulistan House has character too.”

Rajah hopes to bring the experience he and his seven chefs have gathered to create something new in the Dundee area.

Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry will reopen as Orchid Restaurant and Events. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Gulistan House restaurant, Queen Street, Broughty Ferry, before its closure.

He said: “I have a very good team that have worked with me for seven years.

“We have the potential to run a successful restaurant with the experience we have.

“My team have travelled all over the country to open hotels and restaurants.

“We want to incorporate the experience we have to the Broughty Ferry and Dundee area.

“The hospitality industry can be difficult so we want to bring something new and different.

“A fusion cuisine restaurant that combines the flavours of the world with the elegance of a quality dining establishment.”

Bright future

Rajah previously worked at Sleeperz Hotel and The Caird. He and his team have spent time in Northumberland and Newcastle recently.

The restaurant will offer seafood dishes, with cocktails also be on the menu.

Rajah believes he has a lot to offer, adding: “I hope this will be a good thing for Broughty Ferry.

Rajah Ali Lantong.

“No one, I think, has opened a seafood restaurant, so it will bring something new to the area.”

The restaurant will soft launch on September 21.

Food will be served from Tuesday to Thursday, 4.30pm to 9.30pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 12pm to 9.30pm.

The restaurant will also host a Candlelight Concert on September 15.

For more information visit Orchid Dundee’s Facebook page or email orchid@gulistanhouse.com.

