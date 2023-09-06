Dundee expert reveals best way to see green-tailed Nishimura comet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee expert reveals best way to see green-tailed Nishimura comet

Stargazers have a chance of seeing the comet as it passes 78 million miles from Earth.

By Neil Henderson
The Nishimura comet will be visible to the naked eye, similar to comet Neowise pictured here in 2020
The Nishimura comet will be visible to the naked eye, similar to comet Neowise pictured here in 2020. Image: Ken Kennedy

A Dundee astronomy expert has revealed the best way to see a rare green-tailed comet as it passes Earth.

Comet C/2023 P1, also named Nishimura after the Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura, who discovered it, could be visible by the naked eye.

Astronomy expert Ken Kennedy from Dundee Astronomical Society, who has been stargazing for over 70 years, says there are chances of a sighting over the coming days.

However, those wanting a glimpse of the cosmic object and its green-tinged gaseous tail will have to be up before sunrise.

Green-tailed Nishimura comet 78 million miles from Earth

The comet is expected to be visible for the next week, reaching its peak on September 12 when Nishimura passes closest to Earth at 78 million miles away.

Ken told The Courier: “Nishimura is currently passing Earth heading towards the Sun.

“The will be about an hour window between 4am and 5am before sunrise to have a chance of sighting of Nishimura.

“It will be low on the horizon at about 10-12 degrees facing north, north-east.

“It could well be seen by the naked eye, however anyone with a pair of binoculars of a telescope should expect to see it.

Astronomy expert Ken Kennedy from Dundee Astronomical Society.
Astronomy expert Ken Kennedy from Dundee Astronomical Society. Image DC Thomson

“Once the sun rises, however, the brightness will block out any chance of seeing it.”

It comes just days after locals were treated to another spectacle in the sky – when the super blue moon was visible across Tayside and Fife.

Ken, who also writes the monthly astronomy notes for The Courier’s Craigie section, says little is known about Nishimura as it was only discovered in August.

He said: “It’s thought it could be a body of ice originating from the Oort Cloud on the outer reaches of the Solar System.

‘There could be further opportunities later in the month’

“However, unlike Halley’s Comet, which has been observed for centuries, we still know so little about Nishimura.

“The comet could yet break up as it passes the Sun at its closest point at 27 million miles.

“If it survives, then there could be further opportunities to view it later in the month.”

It may be hundreds of years before it is visible from Earth again.

The chance to see the comet has been described by other experts as a “rare and exciting opportunity”.

Conversation