Dundee expert reveals best way to see green-tailed Nishimura comet

A Dundee astronomy expert has revealed the best way to see a rare green-tailed comet as it passes Earth.

Comet C/2023 P1, also named Nishimura after the Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura, who discovered it, could be visible by the naked eye.

Astronomy expert Ken Kennedy from Dundee Astronomical Society, who has been stargazing for over 70 years, says there are chances of a sighting over the coming days.

However, those wanting a glimpse of the cosmic object and its green-tinged gaseous tail will have to be up before sunrise.

Green-tailed Nishimura comet 78 million miles from Earth

The comet is expected to be visible for the next week, reaching its peak on September 12 when Nishimura passes closest to Earth at 78 million miles away.

Ken told The Courier: “Nishimura is currently passing Earth heading towards the Sun.

“The will be about an hour window between 4am and 5am before sunrise to have a chance of sighting of Nishimura.

“It will be low on the horizon at about 10-12 degrees facing north, north-east.

“It could well be seen by the naked eye, however anyone with a pair of binoculars of a telescope should expect to see it.

“Once the sun rises, however, the brightness will block out any chance of seeing it.”

It comes just days after locals were treated to another spectacle in the sky – when the super blue moon was visible across Tayside and Fife.

Ken, who also writes the monthly astronomy notes for The Courier’s Craigie section, says little is known about Nishimura as it was only discovered in August.

He said: “It’s thought it could be a body of ice originating from the Oort Cloud on the outer reaches of the Solar System.

‘There could be further opportunities later in the month’

“However, unlike Halley’s Comet, which has been observed for centuries, we still know so little about Nishimura.

“The comet could yet break up as it passes the Sun at its closest point at 27 million miles.

“If it survives, then there could be further opportunities to view it later in the month.”

It may be hundreds of years before it is visible from Earth again.

The chance to see the comet has been described by other experts as a “rare and exciting opportunity”.