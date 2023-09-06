Police and firefighters return as smoke comes out of former Kirkcaldy nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police and firefighters return as smoke comes out of former Kirkcaldy nightclub

They were called out this morning - three days after a devastating blaze at the same building.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Firefighters outside the former Kitty's nightclub in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.
Firefighters have returned to the former Kitty's nightclub in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

Police and firefighters have returned to the former Kirkcaldy nightclub that went up in flames on Sunday afternoon.

Five fire appliances are in attendance at the Hunter Street building that was hit by a big blaze on Sunday afternoon.

Police have also sealed off adjacent roads.

The roof and spire of the structure that previously housed Kitty’s nightclub was destroyed in Sunday’s blaze.

It took more than 15 hours and eight appliances to tame the fire, which the police are treating as “wilful”.

Now there has been another callout after reports of smoke from the building.

‘Strong smell of smoke’ at former nightclub

Footage posted on Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations shows smoke coming out of the building this morning.

One nightshift employee working close to the gutted former nightclub building told The Courier the smell of smoke was evident at around 7am.

He said: “There was definitely a strong smell of smoke in the air.

“Both myself and a colleague went out to look as the Kitty’s building is just across the road.

“At first I couldn’t see anything then we could see through one of the broken windows and there was smoke coming from within.

“My colleague immediately phone the fire brigade who were here in just a few minutes.

“They went straight to the back of the building and then the high reach ladder was brought in.”

To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Firefighters have returned to the former Kirkcaldy nightclub that went up in flames on Sunday afternoon. Picture shows; Firefighters outside the former Kitty's nightclub in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy. . Outside the former Kitty's nightclub in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy. . Supplied by Neil Henderson/DC Thomson Date; 06/09/2023
Firefighters outside the Hunter Street building on Wednesday morning. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call on Wednesday, 6 September at 7.21am, to reports of a small fire within a quantity of timber.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and firefighters remain on scene dampening down the area.”

Previous Kitty’s fire treated as wilful

Police confirmed earlier this week that they were treating Sunday’s fire as deliberate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Sunday, 3 September, 2023, officers were called to a report of a fire in a derelict premises on Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended. There were no reports of injuries.

“Officers are treating the fire as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Inside the former Kirkcaldy nightclub

Drone footage and images taken on Monday captured the aftermath of Sunday’s fire.

They appear to show that the interior of the building is a burnt-out wreck.

The burnt out shell of the former Kitty's nightclub building in Kirkcaldy.
The burnt out shell of the former Kitty’s nightclub building in Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty Photography.

Sunday’s fire was the third to have taken place at the former nightclub this year.

In March, six crews were called to the building on Hunter Street, and last month there was another fire that required two appliances to extinguish.

In December last year, plans by Hunter Street Properties Ltd to turn the building into flats were approved by Fife Council.

However, no work has taken place due to spiralling costs and the property has been put up for sale as a nightclub or redevelopment opportunity.

The plans for the flats have been formally withdrawn.

More follows.

