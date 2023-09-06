Police and firefighters return as smoke comes out of former Kirkcaldy nightclub

Police and firefighters have returned to the former Kirkcaldy nightclub that went up in flames on Sunday afternoon.

Five fire appliances are in attendance at the Hunter Street building that was hit by a big blaze on Sunday afternoon.

Police have also sealed off adjacent roads.

The roof and spire of the structure that previously housed Kitty’s nightclub was destroyed in Sunday’s blaze.

It took more than 15 hours and eight appliances to tame the fire, which the police are treating as “wilful”.

Now there has been another callout after reports of smoke from the building.

‘Strong smell of smoke’ at former nightclub

Footage posted on Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations shows smoke coming out of the building this morning.

One nightshift employee working close to the gutted former nightclub building told The Courier the smell of smoke was evident at around 7am.

He said: “There was definitely a strong smell of smoke in the air.

“Both myself and a colleague went out to look as the Kitty’s building is just across the road.

“At first I couldn’t see anything then we could see through one of the broken windows and there was smoke coming from within.

“My colleague immediately phone the fire brigade who were here in just a few minutes.

“They went straight to the back of the building and then the high reach ladder was brought in.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call on Wednesday, 6 September at 7.21am, to reports of a small fire within a quantity of timber.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and firefighters remain on scene dampening down the area.”

Previous Kitty’s fire treated as wilful

Police confirmed earlier this week that they were treating Sunday’s fire as deliberate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Sunday, 3 September, 2023, officers were called to a report of a fire in a derelict premises on Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended. There were no reports of injuries.

“Officers are treating the fire as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Inside the former Kirkcaldy nightclub

Drone footage and images taken on Monday captured the aftermath of Sunday’s fire.

They appear to show that the interior of the building is a burnt-out wreck.

Sunday’s fire was the third to have taken place at the former nightclub this year.

In March, six crews were called to the building on Hunter Street, and last month there was another fire that required two appliances to extinguish.

In December last year, plans by Hunter Street Properties Ltd to turn the building into flats were approved by Fife Council.

However, no work has taken place due to spiralling costs and the property has been put up for sale as a nightclub or redevelopment opportunity.

The plans for the flats have been formally withdrawn.

More follows.