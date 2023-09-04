Drone footage shows aftermath of Kirkcaldy nightclub fire as police probe ‘wilful’ blaze

Drone footage shows the extent of the damage caused by Sunday’s fire at the former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy.

Aerial video taken today highlights the wreckage of the Hunter Street building.

The roof of the club has been destroyed, and the spire that sat above the corner of the building no longer exists.

The interior of the building appears to be a burnt-out wreck.

The drone footage was captured by Kirkcaldy man Bryan Wood, whose photography work goes under the Flytography label.

Bryan also captured shocking footage of the fire itself as it ripped through the former nightclub on Sunday afternoon.

“It is sad to see this happen to the building,” he said.

“It is another blow to the town. I just hope it can be saved in some way.”

Police probe ‘wilful’ Kirkcaldy fire

The footage comes as police admit they are treating the fire as a “wilful” incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Sunday, 3 September, 2023, officers were called to a report of a fire in a derelict premises on Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended. There were no reports of injuries.

“Wemyssfield, Hunter Street and part of Hunter Place remain closed.

“Officers are treating the fire as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Eight appliances called to blaze

Firefighters remained in attendance this morning.

Crews were mobilised to Hunter Street, shortly before 3pm on Sunday, as smoke began belching from the venue.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent eight appliances to the scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.46pm on Sunday, 3 September to reports of a building fire on Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations control mobilised six appliances and two height appliances to the scene.

“As of Monday, 4 September at 8.35am, there is one appliance and one height appliance still in attendance.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Third fire at Kitty’s this year

This is the third fire to have taken place at the former nightclub this year.

In March, six crews were called to the building on Hunter Street, and last month there was another fire that required two appliances to extinguish.

The building has remained vacant since Kitty’s closed as a nightclub in 2019.

In December last year, plans by Hunter Street Properties Ltd to turn the building into flats were approved by Fife Council.

However, no work has taken place due to spiralling costs and the property has been put up for sale as a nightclub or redevelopment opportunity.

The plans for the flats have been formally withdrawn.