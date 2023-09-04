Health minister shown holes in Fife health centre’s leaky ceiling as protestors demand cash for new-build

Protestors have left Scotland’s health minister in no doubt over the need to replace a crumbling Fife health centre.

Michael Matheson was met by a crowd of 40 placard-carrying patients and staff during a visit to Lochgelly Health Centre on Monday.

The demonstration followed the shock news the Scottish Government was delaying long-promised funds for a state-of-the-art new building.

Mr Matheson was invited to view the issues, including a hole in a corridor ceiling with a bucket underneath to catch rain water.

And he spent some time inside speaking to fed-up patients and doctors.

Other problems include damp carpets, lack of privacy and no wheelchair access.

Afterwards, the minister conceded the need for a new health centre was clear to see.

However, he stopped short of guaranteeing the cash to allow a £6 million new-build.

GP says people deserve better care

A petition calling for replacement premises has now reached more than 2,500 signatures and follows a 12-year campaign.

Dr Brian Robson, a GP with Lochgelly Medical Practice – one of three practices using the building – pointed out the problems to the minister.

And he said: “We showed him holes in the roof, buckets on the floor, we showed him rooms with no windows.

“We also showed him people who feel badly let down by all the promises broken time and time again.

“People need and deserve better care.”

Dr Robson began working in Lochgelly three years ago on the understanding a new health centre was in the pipeline.

However, he finds it difficult to secure staff, who don’t want to work in the current conditions.

“They choose places where there are basic things, like windows,” he said.

Lochgelly Health Centre protest comes as patients feel ‘fobbed off’

Patients from the newly-formed group Friends of Lochgelly Health Centre were also given the chance to speak to Mr Matheson.

But chairman Garrie Robson was disappointed by his response.

He said: “He’s a professional waffler. There was no commitment and, as usual, blaming the UK Government.

“We told him people round here had completely lost faith.”

Patient Jan Schulz refused to shake the minister’s hand.

“A handshake is a sign of commitment,” she said. “When he makes a commitment, I’ll shake his hand.

“This community has waited too long and the professionals who work in the building are unable to meet our needs.

“We’ve been fobbed off but we intend to keep going with this campaign.”

Health minister ‘can’t give answer on funding’

Mr Matheson said medical staff were clearly doing a fantastic job in difficult circumstances.

“It’s very clear there’s a need for a new health centre here,” he said.

“And it’s also clear the community wants to see a new centre that can deliver services they can benefit from.

“I had an opportunity to explain the difficult financial environment we’re facing.”

The minister said reduced funding from Westminster meant the Scottish Government had less to spend.

In addition, increasing inflation has seen construction costs soar.

“There’s a capital budget review taking place at the moment that affects projects across all portfolios,” Mr Matheson said.

“While there’s a very strong desire to see this project being delivered, I can’t give an answer just now because of the nature of the review.”