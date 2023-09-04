Health minister shown holes in Fife health centre’s leaky ceiling as protestors demand cash for new-build

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Health minister shown holes in Fife health centre’s leaky ceiling as protestors demand cash for new-build

Michael Matheson was branded a "professional waffler" after failing to guarantee funds for a new Lochgelly Health Centre, despite seeing the building's many problems for himself.

By Claire Warrender
Lochgelly health centre patients staging a peaceful protest outside Lochgelly Health Centre during a visit by health secretary Michael Matheson.
Lochgelly health centre patients staging a peaceful protest outside Lochgelly Health Centre during a visit by health secretary Michael Matheson. Image: David Wardle.

Protestors have left Scotland’s health minister in no doubt over the need to replace a crumbling Fife health centre.

Michael Matheson was met by a crowd of 40 placard-carrying patients and staff during a visit to Lochgelly Health Centre on Monday.

Protestors make their voices heard. Image: David Wardle.

The demonstration followed the shock news the Scottish Government was delaying long-promised funds for a state-of-the-art new building.

Mr Matheson was invited to view the issues, including a hole in a corridor ceiling with a bucket underneath to catch rain water.

And he spent some time inside speaking to fed-up patients and doctors.

Other problems include damp carpets, lack of privacy and no wheelchair access.

Afterwards, the minister conceded the need for a new health centre was clear to see.

However, he stopped short of guaranteeing the cash to allow a £6 million new-build.

GP says people deserve better care

A petition calling for replacement premises has now reached more than 2,500 signatures and follows a 12-year campaign.

Dr Brian Robson, a GP with Lochgelly Medical Practice – one of three practices using the building – pointed out the problems to the minister.

A hole in the ceiling at Lochgelly health centre
Dr Brian Robson points out a hole in the ceiling, with a bucket underneath to catch drips. Image: David Wardle.

And he said: “We showed him holes in the roof, buckets on the floor, we showed him rooms with no windows.

“We also showed him people who feel badly let down by all the promises broken time and time again.

“People need and deserve better care.”

In rooms with no windows the heat can reach 30 degrees. Image: David Wardle.

Dr Robson began working in Lochgelly three years ago on the understanding a new health centre was in the pipeline.

However, he finds it difficult to secure staff, who don’t want to work in the current conditions.

“They choose places where there are basic things, like windows,” he said.

Lochgelly Health Centre protest comes as patients feel ‘fobbed off’

Patients from the newly-formed group Friends of Lochgelly Health Centre were also given the chance to speak to Mr Matheson.

But chairman Garrie Robson was disappointed by his response.

He said: “He’s a professional waffler. There was no commitment and, as usual, blaming the UK Government.

Wheelchair access is poor at Lochgelly Health Centre.
The lack of wheelchair access was pointed out  at the  Lochgelly Health Centre protest.
This young lad gets the message across.
This young lad gets the message across. Image: David Wardle.

“We told him people round here had completely lost faith.”

Patient Jan Schulz refused to shake the minister’s hand.

“A handshake is a sign of commitment,” she said. “When he makes a commitment, I’ll shake his hand.

“This community has waited too long and the professionals who work in the building are unable to meet our needs.

“We’ve been fobbed off but we intend to keep going with this campaign.”

Health minister ‘can’t give answer on funding’

Mr Matheson said medical staff were clearly doing a fantastic job in difficult circumstances.

“It’s very clear there’s a need for a new health centre here,” he said.

“And it’s also clear the community wants to see a new centre that can deliver services they can benefit from.

Mr Matheson passes protesters as he arrives at Lochgelly Health Centre.
Mr Matheson passes protesters as he arrives at Lochgelly Health Centre. Image: David Wardle.

“I had an opportunity to explain the difficult financial environment we’re facing.”

The minister said reduced funding from Westminster meant the Scottish Government had less to spend.

In addition, increasing inflation has seen construction costs soar.

“There’s a capital budget review taking place at the moment that affects projects across all portfolios,” Mr Matheson said.

“While there’s a very strong desire to see this project being delivered, I can’t give an answer just now because of the nature of the review.”

More from Fife

Baluniefield police station in Dundee.
Which Tayside and Fife public buildings contain Raac concrete and what are the risks?
Aftermath of the fire at the former Kitty?s nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Drone footage shows aftermath of Kirkcaldy nightclub fire as police probe 'wilful' blaze
The Mercat Centre, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy gift shop closing after 28 years
Baby memorial stones in Dunfermline cemetery vandalised with green paint.
Anger as Dunfermline baby memorial covered in paint by vandals
David Cosgrove.
Peeper spied on young woman through hole in bathroom door in Fife
Fire at former nightclub Kitty's in Kirkcaldy. Image: Maggie Millar
Fire at former Kirkcaldy nightclub Kitty's for third time this year
Brodie Currie, pictured front, with his older brother Carter and mum Rachel
'I'm just glad he's alive': Fife mum's horror after son, 5, suffers fractured skull…
Blackwood Road, Glenrothes
Man and woman taken to separate hospitals after Glenrothes crash
Fest fancy dress winners Diane Colville and bearded collie Archie , 8, from Tayport, with the Tayport Scottie sculpture. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In pictures: Pooches take the lead at Tayport dog show to celebrate Scotties By…
John Gough (Great Britain and Ireland) tees off on the 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures as thousands enjoy Walker Cup in the Fife sun

Conversation